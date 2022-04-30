If You Love Color, These 18 Nonwhite Wedding Dresses Will Have You Saying *I Do*

Popular items from this list
An embroidered gown that looks way more expensive than it actually is.
An oh-so-elegant gown with an off-shoulder design and side slit that’ll be great for anyone looking to channel some Marilyn Monroe glamour.
A sparkly maxi for anyone who doesn’t want to sacrifice comfort for style.
A satiny mermaid dress that should be part of your world if you're a fan of rich jewel tones and timeless designs
It's available in sizes S–3XL and nine colors.
Promising review:
"This was the most beautiful evening dress I’ve ever worn. I got so many compliments and I ended up sharing the link four times. It’s the perfect dress! I’d buy more colors if I ever had events to attend, it’s stunning." — Kristi Knebel
It's available in sizes 4–26 and 11 colors.
Promising review:
"Love the way it glimmers in low light, and the reflection on the wall is like the tide of the ocean. This was my anniversary dress, and I got so many compliments on it from strangers. Felt truly elegant in it and the color was beautiful." — Hannah Quintanilla
A vibrant ruffle sleeve gown that feels very Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman"
It's available in sizes S–XXL and four colors.
Promising review:
"Very elegant. The sleeves and color look like the iPhone emoji girl! Gorgeous gorgeous." — Osazomon
A silky slip dress for anyone who wants a wedding look they can get a ton of wear out of, even after the big day
It's available in standard and petite sizes XXS–XL, 1X–3X, and seven colors, though not all colors are available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"The perfect dress. It is extremely difficult to find simple, elegant, comfortable dresses that you can dress up or down when you’re plus size. This dress made me feel beautiful, which is not something I’ve ever said about a dress before. It felt effortlessly elegant and has room to move without feeling baggy. I want it in every color!" — Avbeee
A jaw-dropping long-sleeved gown you'll feel like straight-up royalty in
Many reviewers said they were able to send the seller their measurements, so for a custom dress it's a total steal!
It's available in sizes 2–24 and 16 colors.Promising review:
"I was nervous about ordering, but wound up ordering anyway and it worked out amazingly. The sellers are awesome about communicating to get exactly what you want with the fit. The dress far exceeded my expectations, especially for the price — the dress is great quality and you cannot beat the price!" — Kennedy E.
A breathtaking satin gown you should wear if the only thing you want your guests talking about for months is how smashing you looked
It's available in sizes 2–28 and 41 colors (not all colors available in all sizes).
Promising review:
"Made me feel like a princess. It fit perfectly — lacing it up myself was a bit hard, so definitely get some help when putting it on, but I've never felt so stunning! I love this color and it feels really well made. So happy with this dress." — Frances
A fabulous strapless gown worthy of Cinderella herself, thanks to that sequined top and poofy skirt
It's available in sizes 2–22 and eight colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is WAY MORE than what we expected!!!! It's beautiful and it looks expensive. Color, fabric, and details are great!!! One piece of advice...Order a petticoat skirt
to wear under as it is not that 'poofy' on its own. I ordered it and it looks AMAZING!!!" —Mabeline!
It's available in sizes S–XXL and eight colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is gorgeous! Looks and feels amazing. It’s a nice thick material and not see-through, which I loved. I got tons of compliments on this dress all night. Definitely worth the money." — Kelsey Slack
A classically beautiful sequined dress, which comes in just the loveliest pastel and jewel-toned hues
It's available in sizes 14–26 and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered this dress for my wedding and it's soooo pretty! Exactly like the picture. Follow the sizing chart, that's what I used and it fits perfectly. Not too tight or too loose. Also, it is a long dress, but I am short. But it is sooooo pretty!!!" — emley
A striking one-sleeved dress for anyone who wants to liven things up with a little asymmetry and bright color
It's available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Best dress I’ve ever purchased off Amazon! It’s great quality and fit like a GLOVE! I’ve gotten sooooo many compliments on it! I highly recommend this dress!!!" —Rishele
A luxe-looking velvet number I can totally see being worn for an autumn wedding, thanks to those deep, rich color options
It's available in sizes 4–26 and seven colors.
Promising review:
"Surprisingly high quality fabric for the price. Fits true to standard sizing with good stretch for those in between sizes. I definitely recommend and would buy again if needed." — Sarah
A whimsical chiffon gown that's a sheer stunner, from the plunging neckline and cut-out sides to the gorgeous lace-up back and ruffled shoulders
It's available in sizes 0–14 and in blue or yellow.Promising review:
"This dress was stunning from ALL angles! I felt so beautiful in it and got non-stop compliments! It’s a very elegant and unique dress! It photographs so nicely! One of my favorite dresses for sure! Runs true to size! It was a little long but I wore it barefoot and liked the extra length. Highly recommend!!!" — EverydayElyssa
It's available in sizes 4–26 and eight colors.
Promising review:
"Perfect. Always a risk ordering dresses online. This one was even more beautiful and perfect in person." — Cheyenne
A super fun puff-sleeved gown with starry sparkles that'll make you feel like the most glittery wedding fairy in all the land
It's available in sizes 2–26 and 24 colors.
Promising review:
"Stunning! A gorgeous dress! Fit perfectly, and I’ll be wearing it for my wedding day!" — 1229
A lacy mermaid dress you'll go gaga for if you love bold colors and romantic silhouettes
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Definitely 100% satisfied with this dress. It fit like a glove and had enough length (I’m tall). Got many compliments and the blue is stunning." — Ammielle Charles
A dreamy slitted maxi that would look right at home at a relaxed, beachfront ceremony
It's available in sizes 4–26 and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Loved my dress! I wanted a simple, flowy, ethereal feeling for my wooded, waterfall wedding. It was perfect! I added a belt and received endless compliments on my dress. Don't spend thousands or even hundreds of dollars on your dress when you can do something like this! Amazing!" — Heather Hawes
A ruffly gown with some very Old Hollywood vibes, because you deserve to feel like a movie star on your big day
It's available in sizes 4–16 and three colors.
Promising review:
"I was so surprised and shocked at the quality of fabric, detail of pattern. This dress was gorgeous." — Jenny Lane
And last but certainly not least, a ravishing taffeta knockout that'll command everyone's attention as soon as you make your grand entrance
From that one-shoulder cut to that spectacular ruffled hem, this is a surefire attention-getter — and it's your special day, so go for it! It's available in sizes 2–22 and in red or green.