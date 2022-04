If You Love Color, These 18 Nonwhite Wedding Dresses Will Have You Saying *I Do*

A jaw-dropping long-sleeved gown you'll feel like straight-up royalty in

Many reviewers said they were able to send the seller their measurements, so for a custom dress it's a total steal!It's available in sizes 2–24 and 16 colors."I was nervous about ordering, but wound up ordering anyway and it worked out amazingly. The sellers are awesome about communicating to get exactly what you want with the fit. The dress far exceeded my expectations, especially for the price — the dress is great quality and you cannot beat the price!" — Kennedy E.