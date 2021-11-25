'Bones Day' Dog, Noodle The Pug, Honored By New York State Senate

If this isn’t a bones day, we don’t know what is.

Noodle the pug, the TikTok-famous dog who predicts the internet’s, nay, the world’s, general vibe by declaring the day either a “bones day” or “no bones day,” has received an official proclamation from the New York State Senate honoring his crucial work.

Noodle’s owner and TikTok co-star, Jonathan Graziano, tweeted Wednesday that his dog “got a proclamation from the state of New York and that was my day.”

my just dog got a proclamation from the state of New York and that was my day pic.twitter.com/XhnInmmACZ — Jonathan Graziano (@jongraz) November 24, 2021

New York state Sen. Samra Brouk presented Noodle with the official document and posted video of the happy ceremony.

Such a fun day with @jongraz and Noodle! pic.twitter.com/zIkqeouaUx — NYS Senator Samra Brouk (@SenatorBrouk) November 24, 2021

The proclamation, titled “Honoring Noodle Graziano,” commended the dog for “exemplary service to the community, State and Nation.” It went on to say that Noodle has “become an Internet sensation though his modern-day horoscope” and “brings joy and hope to New Yorkers during uncertain and challenging times.”

For those not already in the know about Noodle, the concept is simple yet powerful. In the morning, Graziano checks in with the 13-year-old rescue dog and gently props the dog up in his bed. If Noodle reminds upright, it’s a “bones” day. If he flops down for a longer rest, it’s a “no bones” day.

A “bones” day is more of a go-get-’em kind of day.

“Today is a bones day. You have some specific direction,” Graziano told TikTok on Nov. 16. “You need to treat yourself to winter preparation items. I’m talking hand cream, go get yourself a great new hand cream. Ooh, invest in a ton of wool socks. I mean like a metric ton of wool socks. And, get yourself and your dog some nose and paw butter, you both deserve it.”

As for no bones days, Graziano explained the difference to The New York Times last month.

“Obviously, a bones day is a day to celebrate,” he said. “No bones days? I don’t think they’re bad days. I think they are days where you just need to be very kind to yourself, sensitive of others, wear your sweatpants, take a bubble bath, self-care. That kind of thing. That’s certainly how Noodle handles his no bones days.”

