Noodle The 'Bones Day' Pug Dies At Age 14

"He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy. What a run," his owner said.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

It’s a somber “no bones” day for fans of Noodle the pug.

The TikTok star who has brought joy to countless people has died at the age of 14, his owner Jonathan Graziano revealed in a tearful video on Saturday.

“He was at home, he was in my arms, and this is incredibly sad,” Graziano said. “It’s incredibly difficult. It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive.”

Noodle the pug in June.
NBC via Getty Images

Noodle, a rescue dog who was 7 when Graziano adopted him, shot to fame last year through his daily vibe predictions. In the morning, Graziano would gently prop Noodle up in his dog bed. If Noodle remained standing, that would mean the day ahead was a “bones day” ― a day to get out there and make things happen. If the dog flopped back down in bed, however, it was a “no bones” day ― a day to relax.

@jongraz

plan your day accordingly!! 🔮🦴🔮

♬ original sound - Jonathan

“A bones day is a day where you just have to go after your ambition or a task you were putting off,” Graziano told “Today” last year. “A no bones day is a day when you just have permission to wear soft clothes, self-care, take a bath.”

Noodle’s influence was so great that he was honored by the state of New York in an official ceremony and commended for bringing “joy and hope to New Yorkers.”

The typical lifespan for a pug is 13-15 years, according to the American Kennel Club.

“He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy,” Graziano said. “What a run.”

