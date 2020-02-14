HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Now's your chance to snag some steals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

It’s the middle of winter, and you’re probably wishing you could trade shivering for spring right about now.

But soon enough, you’ll be trading your snow boots for rain boots. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe before April showers start pouring in, you’re in luck.

Nordstrom just went live with its Winter Sale, which runs until Feb. 24. There’s a lot of deeply discounted items in the sale section from beloved brands like Madewell and Free People.

We found some of the best buys from Nordstrom’s sale, including Hunter rain boots that’ll be a staple in spring and a printed dress that’ll add a pop of color to your closet.