HuffPost Finds

Nordstrom's 2020 Winter Sale Is Going On Now. Here's What To Know.

Here is what's actually worth buying from brands like Free People, Madewell and Reformation.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Now's your chance to snag some steals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale.
Now's your chance to snag some steals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

It’s the middle of winter, and you’re probably wishing you could trade shivering for spring right about now.

But soon enough, you’ll be trading your snow boots for rain boots. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe before April showers start pouring in, you’re in luck.

Nordstrom just went live with its Winter Sale, which runs until Feb. 24. There’s a lot of deeply discounted items in the sale section from beloved brands like Madewell and Free People.

We found some of the best buys from Nordstrom’s sale, including Hunter rain boots that’ll be a staple in spring and a printed dress that’ll add a pop of color to your closet.

Check out our favorite finds from Nordstrom’s Winter Sale:

1
Slip Plum Kiss Sleep Mask
Nordstrom
Originally $50, get it now for $40.
2
Chelsea28 Sleeveless Cross Front Tank
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it now for $47.
3
Reformation Rou Midi Fit & Flare Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $59.
4
Rachel Parcell Feminine Ruffle Top
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
5
Gorjana Madison Shimmer Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get them now for $27.
6
All In Favor Sweetheart Tie Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get it now for $39.
7
Reformation Arcadia Spot Print Shirtdress
Reformation
Originally $218, get it now for $131.
8
Hunter Refined Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $145, get them now for $87.
9
J.Crew Perfect Leopard Rain Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $130, get it now for $91.
10
Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Water Repellent Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $129, get it now for $100.
11
Topshop Mini Tux Faux Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Originally $48, get it now for $24.
12
1.STATE Tie Neck Pintuck Chiffon Blouse (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get it now for $59.
13
Michael Michael Kors Carissa Cap Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Originally $110, get them now for $66.
14
7 For All Mankind Metallic Tie Neck Blouse
Nordstrom
Originally $195, get it now for $117.
15
Leith Shine Long Sleeve Button Front Blouse
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35. It also comes in plus sizes.
16
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $66, get it now for 40.
17
Bobeau Ribbed Knit Ankle Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $58, get them now for $35.
18
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get them now for $41.
19
Leith High Waist Slim Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get them now for $29.
20
Linea Paolo Annie Loafer Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $110, get them now for $82.
21
Allegra James Susan Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $175, get them now for $138.
22
Free People Normani Print Bias Cut Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $59.
23
Topshop Animal Print Tie Waist Mini Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it now for $38.
24
Madewell Floral V-Neck Peplum Top
Nordstrom
Originally $88, get it now for $53.
25
Chelsea28 Pleated Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
finds outerwearfinds salestyle and beautyBest dealsCommerce