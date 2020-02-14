HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost The Natori Bra Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is On Sale

The Nordstrom Winter Sale is here until Feb. 24, and we’ve already spotted major markdowns on midi dresses and handbags under $100. With all the excitement it can be easy to forget about the necessary (albeit not so fun) everyday items like undies and bras.

The N-Sale is a great time to save on interior items like underwear, tights and even bras. Whether you’re looking for an unlined bra with underwire, a bralette for big boobs or the dreaded strapless bra, there’s something for everyone, including the bra brand Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with: Natori.

The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra has racked up 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating for its comfy fit and flirty flair. Normally retailing for $68, you can get it on sale for $34 in three colors including “lakefront”, “dusty pink”, and “elderberry”. This T-shirt bra has contoured plunge cups, underwire and thin, supportive straps that increase in width with larger sizes for more support. It’s available in sizes 32B to 36G, and is made with nylon, spandex and Natori’s signature lace.

Nordstrom Nordstrom shoppers swear by this Natori bra, and now you can see what they hype is about because it's on sale.

