Psst: Nordstrom Just Extended Its Really Good Clearance Sale

Nordstrom This oversized sweater, Chelsea boot, shearling slipper and quilted jacket are on sale at Nordstrom

Folks who regularly shop at Nordstrom know that the retailer’s big sales don’t come along very often — but like the famed anniversary sale, the ongoing bi-annual clearance sale is one worth marking on the calendar. And lucky you: It was just extended through Jan. 7, giving you a few more days to take advantage of some excellent deals.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some true finds, from beloved cookware brands like Le Creuset to classic sneakers from New Balance, for your post-holiday shopping enjoyment. Ahead, browse the list of goods for the family and household and start the new year with some real savings.

Advertisement