Psst: Nordstrom Just Extended Its Really Good Clearance Sale

You still have a few more days to shop one of the retailer’s best semi-annual sales.
This oversized sweater, Chelsea boot, shearling slipper and quilted jacket are on sale at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
This oversized sweater, Chelsea boot, shearling slipper and quilted jacket are on sale at Nordstrom

Folks who regularly shop at Nordstrom know that the retailer’s big sales don’t come along very often — but like the famed anniversary sale, the ongoing bi-annual clearance sale is one worth marking on the calendar. And lucky you: It was just extended through Jan. 7, giving you a few more days to take advantage of some excellent deals.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some true finds, from beloved cookware brands like Le Creuset to classic sneakers from New Balance, for your post-holiday shopping enjoyment. Ahead, browse the list of goods for the family and household and start the new year with some real savings.

1
Nordstrom
Nordstrom sweater tights (25% off)
These cozy tights will keep you cozy no matter the length of your hemline this season. They’re made from a cotton-poly blend and comes in two sizes, S/M and M/L.
$11.25 at Nordstrom (regularly $15)
2
Nordstrom
Free People Alli V-neck sweater (50% off)
This editor-beloved oversized sweater is on rare sale during Nordstrom’s event. The chunky knit and drop shoulders give the piece a cool, borrowed look that will make your WFH looks feel extra-chic. It’s available in sizes XS–M, and reviewers say it runs large.
$74 at Nordstrom (regularly $148)
3
Nordstrom
A Barbour jacket (up to 65% off)
This forever-cool lightweight jacket is enjoying a steep markdown during Nordstrom’s sale. It has a corduroy collar and a synthetic fabrication and fill for lightweight warmth.
$115+ at Nordstrom (regularly $330)
4
Nordstrom
A sleek pair of Chelsea boots (up to 41% off)
This slick, classic Chelsea boot from Sam Edelman has a chic square toe and a sturdy block heel for all-season wear. It’s available in women’s sizes 5–11.
$99+ at Nordstrom (regularly $170)
5
Nordstrom
A pair of Ugg shearling slippers (up to 25% off)
Revered for their cozy comfort, Ugg's Discoquette slide slippers feature a platform sole and the brand's signature genuine shearling lining for the plushest wear around. Although not all colors and sizes are available at this sale price, you can get them in six colors and women's sizes 5-11. Reviewers recommend sizing up.
$82.50+ at Nordstrom (regularly $110)
6
Nordstrom
A stretchy cotton crew (up to 50% off)
This classic men's crewneck from Open Edit is made from a soft and stretchy cotton blend that's breezy and available in seven colors, not all of which are on sale. Grab this essential wardrobe basic in sizes S-XXXL.
$14.50+ at Nordstrom (regularly $29)
7
Nordstrom
A three-pack of Calvin Klein classic briefs (up to 29% off)
Stock up on some fresh underwear with this assorted pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer briefs. Each pair is made from 100% breathable cotton, has a functional fly and is available in sizes S-XL.
$32.30+ at Nordstrom (regularly $46)
8
Nordstrom
A 1.State cable knit sweater (40% off)
From the front this may look like a classic chunky-knit turtleneck, but the back features a subtle cutout detail that shows some skin without sacrificing too much warmth. It can be found in eight different colors, all of which are currently on sale, and in sizes XXS-XXL.
$47.40 at Nordstrom (regularly $79)
9
Nordstrom
The "Body Duo" from Nécessaire (20% off)
This limited-edition gift set from Nécessaire has a $74 value and includes the brand's body serum and lotion, both of which are formulated to replenish skin and offer long-lasting hydration.
$40 at Nordstrom ($73 Value)
10
Nordstrom
An uplifting scented candle from Boy Smells (37% off)
Just one of many Boy Smells' one-of-a-kind and exquisitely scented candles currently on sale, Agua de Jardín (Garden Water) is a fresh fragrance laced with floral and musky notes. Boy Smells candles are made in Los Angeles with a blend of coconut and beeswaxes and braided cotton wicks.
$29.90 at Nordstrom (regularly $48)
11
Nordstrom
A classic Le Creuset Dutch oven (30% off)
Le Creuset's long-adored Dutch oven is constructed of enameled cast iron that promises excellent heat retention and distribution for cooking everything from roasted meats in the oven to stovetop soups. This particular model has a 3.5-quart capacity and comes in nine colors.
$249.99 at Nordstrom (regularly $360)
12
Nordstrom
A pair of kid's New Balance 574 sneakers (up to 40% off)
Ensconce your kiddo's feet in classic style with these New Balance 574 sneakers, which feature a sandwiched runner sole and a removable inner sole. They come in four color combinations and sizes that fit babies through kids up to 12 years of age.
$48.99+ at Nordstrom (regularly $74.99)
13
Nordstrom
A Natori underwire contour bra (up to 50% off)
This popular contour bra from Natori promises to look smooth and flattering under even your tightest-fitting T-shirts and tanks. The cups are made from a foam-lined jersey and can be found in sizes 30B through 38G in several colors.
$35+ at Nordstrom (regularly $70)

