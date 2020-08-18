HuffPost Finds

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Beauty Deals, From Supergoop To Kiehl's

Save on beauty from brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, RevitaLash, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

These beauty and skin care deals are too pretty to pass up.
A lot has changed this year — everything from our workplace setup to our makeup routine has been impacted by everything going on.

Many of us are putting down our plentiful eyeshadow palettes and bold lipsticks in favor of no-fuss, video chat-ready skin care routines with Vitamin C serums and under-eye brightening creams.

If your beauty bag favorites are running low or you want to try something new, Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to restock those empties or experiment with a splurgy new product. The sale is now available to shop for all Nordstrom cardholders, and opens to the broader public Aug. 19.

You’ll find deals on beloved beauty brands like Kiehl’s, Supergoop and La Mer. We even found Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-classic “Pillow Talk” lip set on sale.

We’re already eyeing this Mario Badescu “Essentials” set that includes the brands cult-worthy “Drying Lotion” — the perfect option for spot-treating “mask-ne.” There’s also a giant bottle of Kiehl’s Creme de Corps body lotion that’s almost half off at $49. And this Supergoop Defense Refresh Spray set is on sale for $30 right now.

To help you comb through the sale section, we’ve rounded up the best beauty and skin care deals worth shopping from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

1
Mario Badescu The Essentials Set
Nordstrom
Originally $33, on sale for $23 at Nordstrom.
2
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump
Nordstrom
Originally $80, on sale for $49 at Nordstrom.
3
Supergoop! Full Size Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 Sunscreen
Nordstrom
Originally $63, on sale for $42 at Nordstrom.
4
Briogeo All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Nordstrom
Originally $67, on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
5
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Nordstrom
Originally $91, on sale for $68 at Nordstrom.
6
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
Nordstrom
Originally $88, on sale for $49 at Nordstrom.
7
Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Duo
Nordstrom
Originally $81, on sale for $42 at Nordstrom.
8
Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
Nordstrom
Originally $178, on sale for $125 at Nordstrom.
9
Living Proof Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set
Nordstrom
Originally $154, on sale for $99 at Nordstrom.
10
Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Originally $44, on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
11
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel Set
Nordstrom
Originally $252, on sale for $160 at Nordstrom.
12
Moroccan Oil Hydration Deluxe Set
Nordstrom
Originally $127, on sale for $85 at Nordstrom.
13
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit
Nordstrom
Originally $47, on sale for $27 at Nordstrom.
14
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Was
Nordstrom
Originally $38, on sale for $22 at Nordstrom.
15
Clinque Jumbo Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Nordstrom
Originally $39, on sale for $27 at Nordstrom.
16
Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Duo
Nordstrom
Originally $196, on sale for $98 at Nordstrom.
17
La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Créme Set
Nordstrom
Originally $155, on sale for $90 at Nordstrom.
