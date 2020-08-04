HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you’re always adding things to your Nordstrom cart, here’s your chance to actually head to the checkout: Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale officially kicks off Aug. 4 for top-tier cardholders. The sale opens up to everyone on Aug. 19.

There are different tiers of Nordstrom cardholders, and each status depends on what someone spends in a year at the retailer. Icons, who spend $15,000 a year, can start shopping the sale now. Insiders (the status assigned automatically to any Nordstrom cardholder) get access to the sale on Aug. 13.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale ― the company’s biggest sale of the year ― runs until Aug. 30. It’s full of markdowns on brands like Madewell, Sam Edelman and J.Crew, along with Nordstrom’s in-house lines like Halogen and Chelsea28.

Unlike past years, Nordstrom didn’t send out a catalog of the deals ahead of time. Instead, the company offered a preview of what’s marked down so shoppers could add items to their “Wish List.”

Of course, here at HuffPost Finds, we love a good Nordstrom deal. We went ahead and found the best deals hiding in the sale to make shopping easier on you (there’s a lot on sale, after all!). Our favorite finds so far? This famous Natori bra that’s a fan favorite and now only $40, these neon UGG slip-ons that are now $50 and a pair of splurge-worthy Gucci sunglasses that are under $250.

If you always shop during the Anniversary Sale, you might have realized that the promotion is running a little later this year. Last year, the sale started on July 12 and ended on Aug. 4. It isn’t the first big sale to be pushed back this year. Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to September — it usually takes place in July — due to the ongoing pandemic.