Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020: Everything You Need To Know

Nordstrom's annual Anniversary Sale is here, and the deals are better than ever.

Plaid blazers, Gucci sunglasses and fuzzy slippers — we found what's worth getting during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

If you’re always adding things to your Nordstrom cart, here’s your chance to actually head to the checkout: Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale officially kicks off Aug. 4 for top-tier cardholders. The sale opens up to everyone on Aug. 19.

There are different tiers of Nordstrom cardholders, and each status depends on what someone spends in a year at the retailer. Icons, who spend $15,000 a year, can start shopping the sale now. Insiders (the status assigned automatically to any Nordstrom cardholder) get access to the sale on Aug. 13.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale ― the company’s biggest sale of the year ― runs until Aug. 30. It’s full of markdowns on brands like Madewell, Sam Edelman and J.Crew, along with Nordstrom’s in-house lines like Halogen and Chelsea28.

Unlike past years, Nordstrom didn’t send out a catalog of the deals ahead of time. Instead, the company offered a preview of what’s marked down so shoppers could add items to their “Wish List.”

Of course, here at HuffPost Finds, we love a good Nordstrom deal. We went ahead and found the best deals hiding in the sale to make shopping easier on you (there’s a lot on sale, after all!). Our favorite finds so far? This famous Natori bra that’s a fan favorite and now only $40, these neon UGG slip-ons that are now $50 and a pair of splurge-worthy Gucci sunglasses that are under $250.

If you always shop during the Anniversary Sale, you might have realized that the promotion is running a little later this year. Last year, the sale started on July 12 and ended on Aug. 4. It isn’t the first big sale to be pushed back this year. Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to September — it usually takes place in July — due to the ongoing pandemic.

Check out the best deals we’ve seen at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale:

1
BP. Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get them now for $29. These come in plus sizes, too.
2
Good Man Brand On Point Slim Fit Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $168, get it now for $90.
3
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slide
Nordstrom
Originally $80, get them now for $50.
4
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $85, get them now for $50.
5
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $40.
6
Levi's 721 High Waist Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get them now for $64.
7
Scotch & Soda Classic Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $30.
8
Treasure & Bond Stripe Linen Blend Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $40.
9
Leith Belted Tapered Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get them now for $35. These come in plus sizes, too.
10
BB Dakota Plaid Boyfriend Blazer
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get it now for $60. It comes in plus sizes, too.
11
AG The Prima Ankle Cigarette Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $198, get them now for $130.
12
Halogen Houndstooth Mock Neck Tie Waist Top
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $30.
13
Bonobos Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get them now for $65.
14
Gucci 55mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Originally $360, get them now for $240.
15
Vince Fulton Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $195, get them now for $150.
16
Halogen V-Neck Camisole
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $25.
17
Madewell Balboa Wash The Oversize Jean Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get it now for $80.
18
Sam Edelman Evelan Chain Loafer Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $130, get them now for $75.
19
BP. Print Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it now for $32. It comes in plus sizes, too.
20
Mizzen+Main Dixon Tattersall Trim Fit Performance Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $125, get it now for $60.
21
Rhone Mako Water Resistant Performance Athletic Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get them now for $43.
22
Topman Brush Print Short Sleeve Ripstop Button-Up Camp Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it now for $35.
23
J.Crew Leopard Bomber Sweater Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it now for $99.
24
Leith Ponte High Waist Kick Flare Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get them now for $40.
25
Sam Edelman Daruby Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $170, get them now for $100.
