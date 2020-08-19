HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If we’ve learned to prioritize anything in quarantine, it’s comfort.
Fortunately, Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is going now open, and it’s a good time to load up on everything from Nike deals to a new coat or jacket for fall.
And if you’re looking for a pair of comfortable men’s dress pants that feel like sweatpants for wearing to work from home or on the weekends, there are a lot of chinos, slacks and khakis included in the Nordstrom sale, too.
It’s Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, going on until Aug. 30. You’ll find markdowns on beloved menswear brands like Ted Baker, Bonobos and Topman.
Long gone are the days of stiff slacks with no stretch. It’s not uncommon now to find men’s trousers that are made with moisture-wicking fabrics, flexible waistbands and breathable materials, like these Zella hybrid tech commuter pants. They are made with polyester and spandex, and are currently on sale for just $50.
Perhaps the best deal we’ve seen are on these Nordstrom slim-fit non-iron chinos that are almost half-off for $50.
So you can save time, we’ve browsed the sale racks and rounded up comfortable men’s dress pants from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale that you won’t dread wearing.
Take a look below: