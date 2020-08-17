HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Save on leggings during Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale without stretching your wallet.

If you’ve embraced loungewear, activewear and matching workout sets as your quarantine uniform and plan on sticking with spandex for the foreseeable future, you’ll be happy to hear that there are a lot of leggings on sale as part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is now available to shop for all Nordstrom cardholders and opens fully to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

You’ll find major markdowns on activewear brands like Nike, Adidas and Sweaty Betty, so it’s the perfect time to save on leggings, matching two-piece workout sets, sneakers and more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the annual N-Sale without everyone’s favorite leggings being part of the mix — the Zella Live-In High Waist Leggings. Nordstrom shoppers have been obsessed with snagging these leggings on a discount for years, and it’s easy to understand why.

With a 4.5-star rating and almost 6,000 reviews, they’re easily some of the best-selling leggings Nordstrom carries. They’ve available in sizes XS to XXL (as well as plus sizes) and normally retail for $59, but they’re on sale for $39 right now. You can’t go wrong with classic black, but they also come in some fun prints and patterns now, too.

If you’re looking for a pair of leggings you can dress up for fall, these cult-favorite Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are top-rated with almost 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. These luxe leggings would normally set you back $98, but you can get them for just $65 during the Nordstrom sale. Pair them with a white tee, leather jacket and boots for an effortlessly chic (and comfortable) fall look.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best leggings that’ll be on sale during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.