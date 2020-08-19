HuffPost Finds

We Found Plenty Of Affordable Activewear In Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Including shorts, workout tops and sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

We found markdowns on men's and women's activewear at Nordstrom from best-selling brands like Nike and Adidas.
Whether you’ve become an at-home workout convert or are running back to your local fitness studio now that gym’s are reopening, chances are you’re in need of some new activewear.

Fortunately, there are plenty of sneakers, sweats and sports bras to be found during the Nordstrom 2020 Anniversary Sale, which is available to shop now through Aug. 30.

You’ll find markdowns on fitness fashion from best-selling brands like Nike and Adidas for both men and women, as well as deals on Nordstrom’s in-house activewear brands like Zella. We’ve spotted these top-rated Zella Live-In high-waist leggings with almost 6,000 reviews on sale for $39.

There are also a lot of sneakers included in the sale, perfect for strolling to the grocery store or sprinting in the park. One of the best deals we’ve seen is on these men’s Adidas UltraBoost running shoes, which were originally $85, but now on sale for $50 at Nordstrom.

So you can spend more time working up a sweat and less time shopping, we’ve rounded up men’s and women’s activewear that’s on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Take a look below:

1
Men's Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Originally $85, on sale for $50 at Nordstrom.
2
Natori Yogi Convertible Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $69, on sale for $41 at Nordstrom.
3
Adidas 3-Stripes Athletic Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $45, on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
4
Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 TB Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Originally $120, on sale for $90 at Nordstrom.
5
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $144, on sale for $86 at Nordstrom.
6
Adidas Badge of Logo Graphic Performance T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $35, on sale for $23 at Nordstrom.
7
Men's Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Originally $180 on sale for $120 at Nordstrom.
8
Spanx Every.Wear Active Bike Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $68 on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
9
Zella Core Stretch Woven Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $49, on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
10
Women's Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $150, on sale for $112 at Nordstrom.
11
Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $68, on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
12
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $59, on sale for $39 at Nordstrom.
13
Women's Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Originally $160, on sale for $120 at Nordstrom.
14
Nike Element Dri-FIT Running T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $55, on sale for $37 at Nordstrom.
15
Zella Restore Soft Longline Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $49, on sale for $32 at Nordstrom.
