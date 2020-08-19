HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost We found markdowns on men's and women's activewear at Nordstrom from best-selling brands like Nike and Adidas.

Whether you’ve become an at-home workout convert or are running back to your local fitness studio now that gym’s are reopening, chances are you’re in need of some new activewear.

Fortunately, there are plenty of sneakers, sweats and sports bras to be found during the Nordstrom 2020 Anniversary Sale, which is available to shop now through Aug. 30.

You’ll find markdowns on fitness fashion from best-selling brands like Nike and Adidas for both men and women, as well as deals on Nordstrom’s in-house activewear brands like Zella. We’ve spotted these top-rated Zella Live-In high-waist leggings with almost 6,000 reviews on sale for $39.

There are also a lot of sneakers included in the sale, perfect for strolling to the grocery store or sprinting in the park. One of the best deals we’ve seen is on these men’s Adidas UltraBoost running shoes, which were originally $85, but now on sale for $50 at Nordstrom.

So you can spend more time working up a sweat and less time shopping, we’ve rounded up men’s and women’s activewear that’s on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Take a look below: