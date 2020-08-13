HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you haven’t heard, Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is now available to shop for all Nordstrom cardholders. If you’re not a cardholder, the sale opens to the broader public Aug. 19.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest fashion sales events of the year. The sale has already been available to shop by Nordstrom “Icons” (i.e., those who spend $15,000 a year at the retailer). The sale runs through Aug. 30.

In an unusual sign of the times, there was no annual Anniversary Sale catalog this year. Instead, the brand is providing a digital preview of the deals so shoppers can do their due diligence ahead of time.

Per usual, the sale includes major markdowns on beloved brands like Madewell, Nike and Topshop, as well as in-house collections like BP and Leith.

If you’re spending a lot more time at home as of late (or will be working from home for the foreseeable future), chances are you might be on the lookout for more comfortable and practical purchases. In that case, there are plenty of leggings, T-shirts and slippers on sale from brands like Zella, Adidas and UGG.

If you’re trying to make your home cozier, we even found discounted blankets, candles and home decor from brands like Voluspa and Serene House. And you might want to browse the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals to stock up on extra skincare buys now that you’re practicing a little more self-care at home, too.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite work-from-home essentials to get from Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale.

