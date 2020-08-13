HuffPost Finds

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Full Of Work-From-Home Essentials

We found everything from activewear and slippers to candles that'll make spending more time at home even cozier.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

<a href="https://fave.co/3feQzbt" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">Nordstrom&rsquo;s 2020 Anniversary Sale</a>&nbsp;is now available to shop for all Nordstrom cardholders. We found loungewear in the sale, from <a href="https://fave.co/3fSLlSj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">best-selling high-waisted leggings</a> to popular <a href="https://fave.co/3iB8zxX" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">fuzzy Ugg slippers</a>.
Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is now available to shop for all Nordstrom cardholders. We found loungewear in the sale, from best-selling high-waisted leggings to popular fuzzy Ugg slippers.

If you haven’t heard, Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is now available to shop for all Nordstrom cardholders. If you’re not a cardholder, the sale opens to the broader public Aug. 19.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest fashion sales events of the year. The sale has already been available to shop by Nordstrom “Icons” (i.e., those who spend $15,000 a year at the retailer). The sale runs through Aug. 30.

In an unusual sign of the times, there was no annual Anniversary Sale catalog this year. Instead, the brand is providing a digital preview of the deals so shoppers can do their due diligence ahead of time.

Per usual, the sale includes major markdowns on beloved brands like Madewell, Nike and Topshop, as well as in-house collections like BP and Leith.

If you’re spending a lot more time at home as of late (or will be working from home for the foreseeable future), chances are you might be on the lookout for more comfortable and practical purchases. In that case, there are plenty of leggings, T-shirts and slippers on sale from brands like Zella, Adidas and UGG.

If you’re trying to make your home cozier, we even found discounted blankets, candles and home decor from brands like Voluspa and Serene House. And you might want to browse the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals to stock up on extra skincare buys now that you’re practicing a little more self-care at home, too.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite work-from-home essentials to get from Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale.

Take a look below:

1
Zella Live-In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $59, on sale for $39 at Nordstrom.
2
UGG Fluffette Slipper
Nordstrom
Originally $90, on sale for $60 at Nordstrom.
3
Mario Badescu "The Essentials" Set
Nordstrom
Originally $23, add it to your cart for the sale price at Nordstrom.
4
Topshop Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $68, on sale for $48 at Nordstrom.
5
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Originally $85, on sale for $50 at Nordstrom.
6
Voluspa Vermeil Mini Tin Candles (set of five)
Nordstrom
Originally $34, add it to your cart for the sale price at Nordstrom.
7
Zella Body Fusion Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $35, on sale for $23 at Nordstrom.
8
Ethically Sourced Debut Espresso Blend Whole Bean Coffee (two-pack)
Nordstrom
Originally $28, on sale for $18 at Nordstrom.
9
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Originally $40, on sale for $25 at Nordstrom.
10
BP. Fleece Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $45, on sale for $25 at Nordstrom.
11
Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Originally $30, on sale for $15 at Nordstrom.
12
BP. All Day Tee
Nordstrom
Originally $19, on sale for $12 at Nordstrom.
13
Hydroflask Wide Mouth Bottle With Straw Lid (32-ounce)
Nordstrom
Originally $50, on sale for $33 at Nordstrom.
14
First Aid Beauty "Fab And Flawless" Kit
Nordstrom
Originally $49, add it to your cart for the sale price at Nordstrom.
15
Topshop Long Sleeve Knit Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $55, on sale for $36 at Nordstrom.
shoppableFashionWomenStyleBeauty