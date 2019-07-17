HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost The best flats, loafers, slides, boots, sandals, mules, heels and sneakers on sale during Nordstrom's anniversary sale.

While you might be getting whiplash from all the Cyber Summer sales that have been going on these past few weeks, there’s one last major event you’re going to want to pay attention to for all of your fashion needs — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The annual “NSale” is the biggest fashion event of the year with major markdowns on Nordstrom-approved brands like Madewell, Sam Edelman and Veronica Beard. Early access to the sale kicked off July 12 for Nordstrom cardholders with VIP-like perks such as free standard shipping and free same-day pickup in-store or curbside. It opens up to the public July 19 and lasts through Aug. 4. (Don’t worry, those VIP-like perks are available to everyone.)

If there’s one thing to stock up during the Nordstrom Sale, it’s shoes. You can save big on countless styles ranging from flats, boots, sandals, heels and sneakers. We found fashion-forward footwear like leopard-print loafers and wear-with-anything mules, among many, many more. So many, in fact, we couldn’t narrow it down to just a few favorites.

There’s a lot of shoes to sort through, which is why we’ve rounded up 50 of the best on-sale shoes you should grab from the NSale. And, sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Click through the slideshows below of our Shoe Edit for Nordstrom’s Anni Sale:

All The Flats, Loafers and Slides To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019

All The Flats, Loafers and Slides To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 SEE GALLERY

All The Boots To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019

All The Boots To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 SEE GALLERY

All The Sandals and Mules To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019

All The Sandals and Mules To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 SEE GALLERY

All The Sneakers To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019

All The Sneakers To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 SEE GALLERY

All The Heels And Pumps To Shop During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019