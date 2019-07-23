“Like other reviewers suggested, I went up a band and cup size and this fits perfectly! I’ve never bought an expensive bra before, and I have to say...this one is life-changing, how can I go back now? There is absolutely no gaping and I look lifted and supported. The design is pretty AND functional, and the material feels so expensive. Other reviewers said this is good for smaller chested ladies because it definitely gives you lift, but there isn’t too much padding for someone who’s a little bustier. I loved it so much that I bought one for my mom and my sister.” — Jadewish

“I love Natori and I love this line of bras. The fit, aesthetic and function make it my favorite and go to bra. It is comfortable, looks good under clothing and lasts years. I do wash mine in a delicates bag, with delicate detergent and in a delicates bag. I wear a G-H cup and swear by this bra because most bras in my size are full coverage and this is not and allows me to wear a variety of tops.” — CGene

“I am typically a 36A (I know weird size) and I got the 36B and it fits almost perfectly! There is still a little gap in the cups but the lace over layer helps the bra fit better. I agree with the rest of the reviews that you should def size up a band size. Super comfy bra would def recommend for smaller chested ladiez” — ilovefriedchicken