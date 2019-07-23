HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Nordstrom’s annual “NSale” is in full effect, which means you can expect to see some of the year’s best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories and luxury beauty. The sale ends Aug. 4, so there’s still plenty of time to shop for new favorites,
You’ll find major markdowns on dresses, shoes and denim, as well as cult-favorite finds like this Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra with more than 2,000 reviews. Most women know — whether you’re looking for a bralette for big boobs, an unlined bra with underwire or the dreaded strapless bra — finding the right bra is never easy. We stopped scrolling when we saw that this highly-reviewed lace T-shirt bra was included in the sale.
The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is a comfortable T-shirt bra with contoured plunge cups, underwire and thin, supportive straps that increase in width with larger sizes for more support. It’s available in sizes 30B to 36G, and is made of a sheer mesh material and Natori’s signature lace. The bra comes in five colors: white, blush, nude, coral and navy. And it will usually set you back $68, but you can get it during the NSale for as low as $34 for the white and $45 for the other colors.
Still unsure? Here’s what some reviewers had to say about this bra:
“Like other reviewers suggested, I went up a band and cup size and this fits perfectly! I’ve never bought an expensive bra before, and I have to say...this one is life-changing, how can I go back now? There is absolutely no gaping and I look lifted and supported. The design is pretty AND functional, and the material feels so expensive. Other reviewers said this is good for smaller chested ladies because it definitely gives you lift, but there isn’t too much padding for someone who’s a little bustier. I loved it so much that I bought one for my mom and my sister.” — Jadewish
“I love Natori and I love this line of bras. The fit, aesthetic and function make it my favorite and go to bra. It is comfortable, looks good under clothing and lasts years. I do wash mine in a delicates bag, with delicate detergent and in a delicates bag. I wear a G-H cup and swear by this bra because most bras in my size are full coverage and this is not and allows me to wear a variety of tops.” — CGene
“I am typically a 36A (I know weird size) and I got the 36B and it fits almost perfectly! There is still a little gap in the cups but the lace over layer helps the bra fit better. I agree with the rest of the reviews that you should def size up a band size. Super comfy bra would def recommend for smaller chested ladiez” — ilovefriedchicken
That said, most reviewers suggest sizing up a band and cup size for a more comfortable fit, as the bra runs a bit small. Read the reviews and the brand’s size guide to find your most comfortable fit.