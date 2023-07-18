I’ve been on the shopping beat for five years now and can say with certainty that Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is one of the most highly-anticipated retail events of the year. It may not feel quite as vast as Amazon’s endlessly scrollable Prime Day, but die-hard Nordstrom shoppers know that the Anniversary Sale is the prime time to get rare deals on some of the department store’s most popular offerings for your family and household.



The sale is also notoriously exclusive, with Nordstrom cardholders getting the first crack at the deals as early as July 11. However, as of Monday, anyone can shop the markdowns, which are valid through August 6. This is both good and bad news, because the covetable stuff will sell out with a quickness. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 excellent buys from the sale that you should jump on ASAP — everything from cult-favorite comfy sandals to bundled beauty buys to highly-rated basics for everyone in your household.