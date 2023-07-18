ShoppingFashionBeautyhome

Birkenstock Arizona slide, Monos 27-inch suitcase, Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength hand lotion and Allbirds Tree Runners sneaker

I’ve been on the shopping beat for five years now and can say with certainty that Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is one of the most highly-anticipated retail events of the year. It may not feel quite as vast as Amazon’s endlessly scrollable Prime Day, but die-hard Nordstrom shoppers know that the Anniversary Sale is the prime time to get rare deals on some of the department store’s most popular offerings for your family and household.

The sale is also notoriously exclusive, with Nordstrom cardholders getting the first crack at the deals as early as July 11. However, as of Monday, anyone can shop the markdowns, which are valid through August 6. This is both good and bad news, because the covetable stuff will sell out with a quickness. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 excellent buys from the sale that you should jump on ASAP — everything from cult-favorite comfy sandals to bundled beauty buys to highly-rated basics for everyone in your household.

1
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona big buckle slide sandals
Take advantage of the Anniversary Sale to nab an iconic silhouette for well under retail. Birkenstock’s classic Arizona slide features the brand’s trademark oversized double buckles and supportive cork footbed that will conform to your foot over time.
$129.99 at Nordstrom (originally $170)
2
Nordstrom
True & Co triangle convertible strap bra
A relative newcomer on the undergarment scene, True & Co is responsible for some customer-favorite wireless bras that promise support for bigger chests without the discomfort of underwire. This convertible bralette is available in sizes XS – XL and the back straps can be worn in two different ways. It’s partially lined and comes with removable cups for a customized fit.
$31.99 at Nordstrom (originally $49)
3
Nordstrom
Robert Barakett Pima cotton T-shirt
This reviewer-beloved, Reddit-endorsed brand is responsible for some very highly-rated men’s basics — and lucky for you, its popular pima cotton T-shirt is on sale right now. It offers straightforward tailoring with the added benefit of subtle side vents for improved comfort and fit.
$49.99 at Nordstrom (originally $69.50)
4
Nordstrom
Monos 27-inch hardside check-in suitcase
This hardside rolling suitcase promises that its polycarbonate shell is “unbreakable,” and it comes with a strong telescoping handle that offers four adjustable heights. Inside, you'll find three separate mesh pockets and straps to compress all of your belonging and maximize packing space.
$234.99 at Nordstrom (originally $325)
5
Nordstrom
Supergoop! Unseen and Play sunscreen bundle
The brand at the forefront of the sunscreen-as-skin-care movement is offering up a well-priced bundle that fans of the brand should not miss. It consists of a full size (1.7 ounces) and travel size (1 ounce) tube of its beloved Unseen suncreen, an SPF-infused primer that offers sun protection while providing a base for makeup, and Play, the brand’s sweat- and water-resistant all-body sunscreen. It absorbs quickly and promises to be reef-safe.
$52 at Nordstrom ($78 value)
6
Nordstrom
Allbirds Tree Runner sneaker (men's)
With a breathable mesh upper constructed from a blend of tencel and merino wool, Allbird’s eco-forward running shoe showcases sustainable materials alongside great design and, most importantly, comfort. The EVA foam of the bouncy, supportive outsole is also made from renewable sugarcane.
$69.99 at Nordstrom (originally $105)
7
Nordstrom
TREASURE & BOND organic cotton blend crewneck sweater
This perfectly slouchy, oversized sweater is made with an organic cotton blend woven with merino wool, for lightweight insulation that will take you into fall.
$39.99 at Nordstrom (originally $69)
8
Nordstrom
Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength hand lotion
This powerfully restorative moisturizer uses hydrating botanical oils like avocado, eucalyptus, sesame seed and olive to create a protective barrier around the skin, reducing moisture loss and conditioning the hands — or anywhere the salve is applied.
$14.50 at Nordstrom (originally $22)
9
Nordstrom
Spanx faux leather leggings
A longtime bestseller for the famed shapewear brand, these convincing leggings offer the shaping and compression that Spanx is known for paired with the edgy look of leather.
$64.99 at Nordstrom (originally $98)
10
Nordstrom
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally sneaker
This ultra-popular sneaker from Cole Haan pairs elevated perforated leather and office-ready styling with the comfort of a performance shoe, thanks to the brand’s proprietary cushioning and “energy” foam used to pad the footbed.
$109.99 at Nordstrom (originally $160)
11
Nordstrom
Olaplex No. 4 bond maintenance shampoo
This USA-made regenerative shampoo has earned legions of fans for its seemingly magical abilities to restore strength and shine to damaged hair. It promises to repair your strand’s broken bonds, thereby reducing damage and frizz.
$77 at Nordstrom (originally $96)
12
Nordstrom
Zella Studio Luxe flared ankle pants
The cool cropped fit of these nylon-lycra workout pants makes them suitable for the gym or the grocery store. With a 27-inch inseam and a slight kick flare, they offer more tailoring that your average legging — but reviewers say they'll still stand up to sweaty HIIT workouts.
$49.99 at Nordstrom (originally $75)
13
Nordstrom
New Balance 574 sneaker (men's and women's)
This classic “dad” sneaker requires little introduction, and is available on sale this week in both men’s and women’s sizes. In addition to enjoying a hypebeast-fueled resurgence, these timeless sneakers promise actual comfort thanks to a lightweight construction and a supportive insole.
$79.99 at Nordstrom (originally $99)
14
Nordstrom
Jetkids by Stokke BedBox 19-inch ride-on suitcase
In true Stokke fashion, the kids-gear brand is responsible for one of the most ingenious multipurpose travel accessories for children we've ever seen. This pint-sized hardshell suitcase is designed for kiddos to ride on — it holds up to 77 pounds — and is equipped with carrying straps that transform into pullable handles. The top also flips over and extends to function as a sleeping platform, enabling children to lay flat on a plane seat for in-flight naps. It measures about 19 inches in height and 15 inches across, making it just the right size for your child’s essentials.
170.99 at Nordstrom (originally $229)
15
Nordstrom
Stokke Trip Trapp high chair set
Another popular convertible design from Stokke, the Trip Trapp beechwood high chair promises to accommodate kids starting at 6 months of age through adulthood. (I actually have two of these chairs and can attest that they are comfortable and can fully hold my weight, even when adjusted for my kids' small frames.) This starter high chair kit — complete with a detachable tray, padded seat and webbed harness — is perfect for babies just starting to explore mealtimes.
$298.99 at Nordstrom (originally $399)
