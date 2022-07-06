Shopping

Nordstrom’s Beloved Anniversary Sale Is Open For Early Access

The first tier of the much-hyped sale event opens today.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale offers a host of good deals on customer-favorite goods across fashion, beauty and home.
If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed at the preponderance of compelling markdowns that landed in July, you’re not alone. Between the just-passed spate of July 4 sales and the upcoming 48-hour savings frenzy that is Amazon Prime Day, there are a plethora of enticing markdowns that are tempting us with rare and hefty price cuts.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is another of these enviable mid-July events, offering genuinely good savings on just-landed merchandise and brands that are harder to find on sale, like Nike and Dr. Dennis Gross. (Marked-down prices will return to full retail after the sale is over.) There are deals to be had across the retailer’s inventory in categories like men’s and women’s fashion, beauty and home — and a quick peek at the bestsellers page indicates that intimates and sneakers are popular products with Nordstrom shoppers.

The sale is famously divided up into tiers, with the most devoted Nordstrom customers (Nordstrom cardholders, in other words) getting first crack at the goods today. The event will open to all shoppers on July 15, but ahead, we’ve rounded up the best of the early-access deals along with a few evergreen on-sale items for anyone who’s getting impatient for Nordstrom to open its digital doors to the rest of the internet.

Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond ruched bodycon dress
This seemingly simple rayon-blend sheath is a well-known bestseller among Nordstrom stans, thanks to its easy fit and flattering ruched side seams that reviewers say creates an hourglass shape. “I wanted a dress that was very comfortable yet versatile to use in my capsule wardrobe, and this one really fits the bill,” wrote Jaipasdepseudo. “It feels as comfortable as a pair of sweats, but of course looks a lot better. The ruching on the side is very flattering, and it hugs my curves in all the right places.”
$34.50 at Nordstrom (originally $59)
Nordstrom
Spanx faux-leather legging
The longtime shapewear brand is a secret obsession within the ranks of HuffPost editors thanks to the comfort and curb appeal of its flattering apparel. These best-selling faux leather leggings are a highly-reviewed customer favorite. “I’ve wanted these for a while and I’m happy they live up to all the hype,” wrote Danielle Sheree. “They are TIGHT and hold everything in.“
$64.90 at Nordstrom (originally $98)
Nordstrom
Dr. Dennis Gross LED light therapy mask
We regret to inform you that this much-hyped LED face mask is worth every penny — but, as a consolation, it’s on sale for a limited time. Shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe called the futuristic beauty tool “a necessary investment for skin care fanatics” that “keeps [her] skin soft, smooth and healthy.” The hefty price tag can be a hurdle for even the most diligent skin savers, so we’d recommend nabbing this one now, while it’s 30% off.
$304.50 at Nordstrom (originally $435)
Nordstrom
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream (8.5 ounces)
Another ultra-premium Anniversary Sale score is this cappuccino-sized tub of La Mer’s soft cream — which, according to reviewer maxible, “[m]elts like butter on my skin [and] leaves [it] feeling so moisturized and soft.” This legendary moisturizer has amassed legions of devoted acolytes thanks to the sea kelp-infused formula that reviewers claim is highly effective.
$1,330 at Nordstrom (originally $1,667)
Nordstrom
Alo Yoga seamless knit bra
This soft and stretchy cotton-blend yoga top from beloved activewear brand Alo boasts wide binding and a longline silhouette that makes it perfect for transitioning from the gym out into the world.
$42.99 at Nordstrom (originally $62)
Nordstrom
Nike Waffle One sneaker (women's)
A stylish spinoff of Nike's ultra-hyped collaboration with high-end Japanese brand Sacai, this Waffle One boasts a summery mix of colors and edgy mesh paneling for a fashionable and functional shoe.
$79.99 at Nordstrom (originally $100+)
Nordstrom
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps moisturizer refill (33.8 ounces)
This tablet-sized bag contains the same amount of Kiehl's beloved all-body moisturizer as four full-size bottles of product, helping to reduce plastic packaging by 80%. The sun-hued formula is infused with antioxidant-rich beta carotene, cocoa butter and sesame oil.
$49 at Nordstrom (originally $82)
Nordstrom
Bugaboo Stardust playpen
Sure, Graco's classic Pack and Play won't run you more than $80, but many reviewers say that Bugaboo's thoughtful take on the portable playpen is well worth the higher cost. I own this sturdy-yet-ultra-lightweight travel crib, and can confirm that not only is it astonishingly easy to set up, but it also packs away in a super-slim carrying case that's easy to throw in the car.
$253.99 at Nordstrom (originally $339)
Nordstrom
GreenPan ceramic nonstick pans
These popular nonstick pans are made with a ceramic coating that promises to resist scratches and provide even heat distribution. "Absolutely gorgeous to look at and a snap to clean," wrote ShoeMom4U. "You don’t have to use a lot of oil and everything crisps up nice and slides right out of the pan!" The set contains one 8-inch, one 9.5-inch and one 11-inch frying pan.
$99.99 at Nordstrom (originally $149.99)
Nordstrom
Jetkids by Stokke ride-on suitcase
In a recent roundup of luggage vetted by actual aviation professionals, flight attendant Vanessa Settimi recommend Stokke's slim rolling suitcase for traveling with small children. Kids can sit on top of the rolling baggage and glide quickly through the airport, and the valise also acts as a foot rest and even a bed when placed next to a plane seat.
$148.99 at Nordstrom (originally $199.99)
Nordstrom
Casper dog bed (small)
We kinda thought all dog beds were created equal until we spotted this top-rated sleeping pad in Nordstrom's sale. With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, there's clearly something special in this canine couch. It has a removable, machine-washable cover and is filled with "viscoelastic" foam for maximum cushy comfort. "My babies love them (I have [two] now, ready to buy a matching [third]) and they like to press their heads into the soft, suede-like fabric on the pillows," wrote AndriaLL. "They are worth every penny."
$107.99 at Nordstrom (originally $139)
Nordstrom
New Balance 574 sneaker (men's)
The quintessential "dad" sneaker gets a colorful reboot with some appealing summer hues. Not only is New Balance's classic trainer vetted for top-notch comfort thanks to its supportive, EVA-cushioned midsole, it's enjoying a second life as a cool-kid must-have thanks to a silhouette untouched by time.
$59.99 at Nordstrom (originally $89.99)
Nordstrom
Robert Barakett crewneck T-shirt
$45 for a simple white T-shirt? I, too, questioned this — until I started reading the 500+ reviews of this 4.7-star wardrobe staple. "Yes, even with the $50 price tag, this shirt is a real value," wrote reviewer CFSoto. "The cotton fabric is superb and the texture, look and feel of this tee is wonderful. I own several and will attest to the fact they launder beautifully and hold up very well. You cannot go wrong with these Barakett shirts."
$45.99 at Nordstrom (originally $65)
Nordstrom
Urban Decay Naked Honey palette
This customer-favorite eyeshadow palette boasts 500 reviews (and a host of glammed-up selfies) from Nordstrom customers that love its range of warm, golden tones.
$24.50 at Nordstrom (originally $49)
