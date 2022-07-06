Other Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale offers a host of good deals on customer-favorite goods across fashion, beauty and home.

If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed at the preponderance of compelling markdowns that landed in July, you’re not alone. Between the just-passed spate of July 4 sales and the upcoming 48-hour savings frenzy that is Amazon Prime Day, there are a plethora of enticing markdowns that are tempting us with rare and hefty price cuts.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is another of these enviable mid-July events, offering genuinely good savings on just-landed merchandise and brands that are harder to find on sale, like Nike and Dr. Dennis Gross. (Marked-down prices will return to full retail after the sale is over.) There are deals to be had across the retailer’s inventory in categories like men’s and women’s fashion, beauty and home — and a quick peek at the bestsellers page indicates that intimates and sneakers are popular products with Nordstrom shoppers.

The sale is famously divided up into tiers, with the most devoted Nordstrom customers (Nordstrom cardholders, in other words) getting first crack at the goods today. The event will open to all shoppers on July 15, but ahead, we’ve rounded up the best of the early-access deals along with a few evergreen on-sale items for anyone who’s getting impatient for Nordstrom to open its digital doors to the rest of the internet.