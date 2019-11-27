FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Nordstrom You'll want to get a hold of these deals from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.

Part of being a Nordstrom fanatic is knowing that the beloved brand doesn’t really do site-wide sales or many promo codes, apart from its annual Anniversary Sale. So besides stalking your favorites until they make their way to the sale section of the site, it’s usually a waiting game to see when Nordstrom does happen to have a sale.

But when they do, it’s a sale you don’t ever want to miss. And you definitely don’t want to miss this year’s Nordstrom Black Friday sale. With prices starting to drop on Nov. 27, you can get some shopping done even before your Thanksgiving dinner’s set on the table.

From Hunter boots to Halogen sweaters, Nordstrom has some major markdowns from some of your favorite brands. Just know that quantities are limited. Fortunately, too, some of these savings will extend to Cyber Monday, as Nordstrom’s calling this their Cyber Sale.

But if you don’t know where to start your shopping, you’re in luck. We found some of the best deals and steals that Nordstrom’s offering for Black Friday and rounded them up for you below.