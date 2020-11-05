HuffPost Finds

Nordstrom's Black Friday 2020 Deals: Everything You Need To Know

Here's everything we know about all the sales Nordstrom is having during November.

Black Friday is officially on Nov. 27, but you won't have to wait that long to checkout your Nordstrom cart.&nbsp;
Like lots of things this year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 are looking a little different this time around.

Usually, you’d have to wait until the end of November to start seeing more markdowns — but now, it’s all about “Black November,” when everyone from big-box retailers to small businesses are offering sales throughout the month.

There have been deals dropping all over the internet lately, too. Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event is here. Walmart and Target will have new Black Friday deals launching every week. You can shop Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale now, too.

If you’re a fan (or stan) of Nordstrom, which also happens to be a favorite of HuffPost readers and our shopping editors, you’ll be happy to hear that the company is offering deals throughout the month as well.

“Officially” Nordstrom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale will be live on Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 respectively. You can expect deals on beloved brands like Hunter, UGG and Tory Burch.

But, fortunately, you won’t have to wait that long to check out your cart.

Currently, Nordstrom is price-matching tons of items including this Drybar blow-dryer brush, Staub enameled cast iron cocotte and Sunday Riley’s Good Genes. You can snag daily deals on beauty brands like Sisley and diptyque until Nov. 22 and markdowns of thousands of beauty products now.

But the best deal that you can shop early might be hiding in the sale section right now — with new markdowns from Madewell, Topshop and Natori that are up to 40% off. Below, you’ll find a few of our favorites that are on sale at the moment.

Our advice? When it comes to Nordstrom, things tend to sell out pretty quickly, so it’s best to buy sooner rather later to avoid most of the Black Friday madness.

Of course, we’ll be making sure to scope out all of best Nordstrom Black Friday 2020 deals as we see them. So stay tuned as we update this list with even more and more deals.

Check out Nordstrom’s early Black Friday deals you can shop now:

1
Halogen Hidden Button Long Sleeve Blouse
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $20 at Nordstrom.
2
CALPAK Baye Small Hardcase Hat Box
Nordstrom
Originally $125, get it now for $75 at Nordstrom.
3
Topshop Roll Crop Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get it now for $40 at Nordstrom.
4
Superga Cotu Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get them now for $46 at Nordstrom.
5
Bernardo Snakeskin Print Coat (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $225, get it now for $139 at Nordstrom.
6
Madewell Perfect Slim Fit Denim Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $85, get it now for $51 at Nordstrom.
7
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $41 at Nordstrom.
8
Anthropologie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $68 at Nordstrom.
9
1.STATE Loop Stitch Sweater (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get it now for $59 at Nordstrom.
10
Barbour Powell Regular Fit Quilted Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $300, get it now for $120 at Nordstrom.
11
Refinery29 Print Maxi Robe
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41 at Nordstrom.
12
Treasure & Bond Freda Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $100, get them now for $60 at Nordstrom.
13
Rachell Parcell Puff Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it now for $47 at Nordstrom.
14
Topshop Margo Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $110, get it now for $55 at Nordstrom.
15
Halogen Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $139, get it now for $70 at Nordstrom.
16
Champion Reverse Weave Chenille Logo Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get it now for $39 at Nordstrom.
17
Madewell Sonia Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $188, get them now for $75 at Nordstrom.
18
ELOQUII Turtleneck Long Sleeve Mini Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $100, get it now for $69 at Nordstrom.
19
Herschel Supply Co. Travel Tote Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $120, get it now for $72 at Nordstrom.
20
Steve Madden Cuddle Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom
Originally $60, get them now for $20 at Nordstrom.
21
Le Creuset 3 1/4-Quart Rectangular Stoneware Casserole
Nordstrom
Originally $100, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom.
22
BP. Easy Drop Shoulder Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $39, get it now for $25 at Nordstrom.
23
Polo Ralph Lauren Terry Sleep Joggers
Nordstrom
Originally $53, get them now for $37 at Nordstrom.
24
Lucky Brand Leopard Intarsia Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get it now for $63 at Nordstrom.
25
ELOQUII Cutout Neck Blouse
Nordstrom
Originally $60, get it now for $40 at Nordstrom.
