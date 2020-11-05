HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

carterdayne via Getty Images Black Friday is officially on Nov. 27, but you won't have to wait that long to checkout your Nordstrom cart.

Like lots of things this year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 are looking a little different this time around.

Usually, you’d have to wait until the end of November to start seeing more markdowns — but now, it’s all about “Black November,” when everyone from big-box retailers to small businesses are offering sales throughout the month.

There have been deals dropping all over the internet lately, too. Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event is here. Walmart and Target will have new Black Friday deals launching every week. You can shop Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale now, too.

If you’re a fan (or stan) of Nordstrom, which also happens to be a favorite of HuffPost readers and our shopping editors, you’ll be happy to hear that the company is offering deals throughout the month as well.

But, fortunately, you won’t have to wait that long to check out your cart.

But the best deal that you can shop early might be hiding in the sale section right now — with new markdowns from Madewell, Topshop and Natori that are up to 40% off. Below, you’ll find a few of our favorites that are on sale at the moment.

Our advice? When it comes to Nordstrom, things tend to sell out pretty quickly, so it’s best to buy sooner rather later to avoid most of the Black Friday madness.

Of course, we’ll be making sure to scope out all of best Nordstrom Black Friday 2020 deals as we see them. So stay tuned as we update this list with even more and more deals.