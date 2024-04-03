“Six of them are in my home because we all fight over them. The other five I bought as gifts. I think I might have a slight addiction to them, ha! I bought seven last year during the anniversary sale & four more this year. I have washed them over & over & they are still super soft. I will say that you might not want to use a dryer sheet with them. I had one stick to one of my blankets. I can’t say enough good things about these blankets! They are the BEST!” — Rose0614

″These blankets are amazing!!! I have purchased 3 of them and the colors have a beautiful sheen! I am extremely pleased with the quality for the money. Another excellent buy at Nordstrom!” — DarcylynK

“Great price, very soft and fluffy blanket and love the color! Only problem is that it’s so cozy, my dog has now claimed it as his own :)” — Eliza770

“I purchased as Christmas gifts and they didn’t make it out of our house. We kept all four of these luxurious blankets. We’re obsessed and so are our 70 lb dogs. As soon as I pull it over my lap, they are both crying to get underneath. The blankets wash very well, too. They come out of the dryer looking brand new, no pilling. I’d pay double the price for the quality! I won’t buy another brand of blanket now. Must purchase!” — GSPowner

“Highly recommend!! Have had this blanket for 3 years and it’s still as soft as it was when I bought it! Even after going through the washer and dryer many times. I keep extras in my home to give as presents and it’s always a hit” — Vicflanagan