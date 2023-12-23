Everything You Should Buy From Nordstrom's Epic Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom A Fjällräven fold-sack, a 1.State cable knit sweater, a pair of kid's New Balance and a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven.

Nordstrom is a department store that we know and love for stocking some coveted goods, from style items to luxury beauty. It would be a pretty big mistake to not shop the trusted retailer’s half yearly sale — a savings event that lasts only until Jan 1., while stock is available.

If the prospect of deep discounts on some of this past year’s most sought-after products is a little overwhelming, take a look at the upcoming list of on-sale merchandise that we think is definitely worth shopping. It includes everything from trendy designer candles to men’s basics and much, much more.