ShoppingsalesnordstromBoxing Day

Everything You Should Buy From Nordstrom's Epic Half-Yearly Sale

This can't-miss sale includes major discounts on skin care, clothing, and more.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A Fjällräven fold-sack, a 1.State cable knit sweater, a pair of kid's New Balance and a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven.
Nordstrom
A Fjällräven fold-sack, a 1.State cable knit sweater, a pair of kid's New Balance and a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven.

Nordstrom is a department store that we know and love for stocking some coveted goods, from style items to luxury beauty. It would be a pretty big mistake to not shop the trusted retailer’s half yearly sale — a savings event that lasts only until Jan 1., while stock is available.

Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

If the prospect of deep discounts on some of this past year’s most sought-after products is a little overwhelming, take a look at the upcoming list of on-sale merchandise that we think is definitely worth shopping. It includes everything from trendy designer candles to men’s basics and much, much more.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
A pair of Ugg shearling slippers (up to 25% off)
Revered for their cozy comfort, Ugg's Discoquette slide slippers feature a platform sole and the brand's signature genuine shearling lining for the plushest wear around. Although not all colors and sizes are available at this sale price, you can get them in six colors and women's sizes 5-11. Reviewers recommend sizing up.
$82.50+ at Nordstrom (regularly $110)
2
Nordstrom
A stretchy cotton crew (up to 50% off)
This classic men's crewneck from Open Edit is made from a soft and stretchy cotton blend that's breezy and available in seven colors, not all of which are on sale. Grab this essential wardrobe basic in sizes S-XXXL.
$14.50+ at Nordstrom (regularly $29)
3
Nordstrom
A Pendleton cotton throw (50% off)
This fringed 100% cotton throw boasts Pendleton's recognizable jacquard pattern and measures 50 inches by 70 inches, perfect for draping over sofas or the ends of beds.
$64.50 at Nordstrom (regularly $129)
4
Nordstrom
A Grogu color-changing nightlight (50% off)
Mount this adorable Grogu nightlight on walls, nightstands or use as a flashlight for midnight bathroom trips. In addition to the front-facing LED flashlight, Grogu's cradle gently illuminates in eight different light colors.
$9.99 at Nordstrom (regularly $19.99)
5
Nordstrom
A three-pack of Calvin Klein classic briefs (up to 29% off)
Stock up on some fresh underwear with this assorted pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer briefs. Each pair is made from 100% breathable cotton, has a functional fly and is available in sizes S-XL.
$32.30+ at Nordstrom (regularly $46)
6
Nordstrom
A 1.State cable knit sweater (40% off)
From the front this may look like a classic chunky-knit turtleneck, but the back features a subtle cutout detail that shows some skin without sacrificing too much warmth. It can be found in eight different colors, all of which are currently on sale, and in sizes XXS-XXL.
$47.40 at Nordstrom (regularly $79)
7
Nordstrom
The "Body Duo" from Nécessaire (20% off)
This limited-edition gift set from Nécessaire claims to have a $74 value and includes the brand's body serum and lotion, both of which are formulated to replenish skin and offer long-lasting hydration.
$40 at Nordstrom ($73 Value)
8
Nordstrom
An uplifting scented candle from Boy Smells (37% off)
Just one of many Boy Smells' one-of-a-kind and exquisitely scented candles currently on sale, Agua de Jardín (Garden Water) is a fresh fragrance laced with floral and musky notes. Boy Smells candles are made in Los Angeles with a blend of coconut and beeswaxes and braided cotton wicks.
$29.90 at Nordstrom (regularly $48)
9
Nordstrom
A classic Le Creuset Dutch oven (30% off)
Le Creuset's long-adored Dutch oven is constructed of enameled cast iron which promises excellent heat retention and distribution for cooking everything from roasted meats in the oven to stovetop soups. This particular one has a three-and-half-quart capacity and comes in nine colors.
$249.99 at Nordstrom (regularly $360)
10
Nordstrom
A pair of kid's New Balance 574 sneakers (up to 40% off)
Ensconce your kiddo's feet in classic style with these New Balance 574 sneakers, which feature a sandwiched runner sole and a removable inner sole. They come in four color combinations and sizes that fit babies through kids up to 12 years of age.
$48.99+ at Nordstrom (regularly $74.99)
11
Nordstrom
Fjällräven's waterproof fold-sack (30% off)
Made with a recycled waterproof tech fabric and equipped with detachable sternum and hip straps, this rucksack-style backpack from Fjällräven is great for everything from commutes to outdoor adventures.
$70 at Nordstrom (regularly $100)
12
Nordstrom
A pair of lightweight knit joggers (up to 45% off)
Lightweight and moisture-wicking, this pair of pocketed joggers by Zella will take you to the couch, the grocery store and everywhere in between. This color is on sale in limited sizing.
$43.45 at Nordstrom (regularly $79)
13
Nordstrom
A Natori underwire contour bra (up to 50% off)
This popular contour bra from Natori promises to look smooth and flattering under even your tightest-fitting T-shirts and tanks. The cups are made from a foam-lined jersey and can be found in sizes 30B through 38G in several colors.
$35+ at Nordstrom (regularly $70)
14
Nordstrom
A tightening neck treatment (30% off)
Perricone MD's innovative approach to skin firming can be found in this advanced and deeply nourishing moisturizer that provides all day hydration and can help correct the look of thin, sagging skin along the neck and decollate. It features firming DMAE and a blend of peptides, powerful and protein-like compounds that can help support the skin's natural barrier.
$94.50 at Nordstrom (regularly $135)

Before You Go

A set of three travel pill organizers

We're Shopping Editors and Here Are The Best Things We Bought Ourselves In 2023

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING