16 Clothing Items From Nordstrom That’ll Bring New Life To Your Closet This Year

New year, new threads!
Samantha Leffler
This one-shoulder dress, quilted bomber jacket, versatile plaid shirt, Skims soft lounge dress and relaxed fit blazer from Nordstrom will freshen and revive your wardrobe.
Popular items from this list include:

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
Nordstrom
A satin tee that’s a cut above a standard white tee
It has just the right amount of sheen, giving it a super polished look. This elevated take on a closet staple boasts a boxy, cropped fit, yet it’s still roomy enough to be tucked into pants or a skirt. It's available in sizes XXS–XL and in two colors.
$49.50 at Nordstrom
2
Nordstrom
A pair of '90s-inspired jeans for a current yet classic feel
These jeans are snug through the hips and thighs, but have a roomier leg. Our favorite thing about these is the front pockets coupled with the higher back rise, which means you won’t have that dreaded waist gap. Did we mention they also make your butt look incredible? They're available in sizes 24–32.
$128 at Nordstrom
3
Nordstrom
A Free People floral print jacket to usher in spring a tad early
This vibrant, quilted coat features a slouchy silhouette and contrasting piping, and looks great when paired with your favorite pair of jeans. It's available in XS–XL and in three patterns.

Promising review:This jacket is so cute! Great quality, pretty pattern. An oversized fit as with most FP and slightly cropped. I am a size 2/S and purchased the XS.” — ashleyam
$198 at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
A quilted bomber jacket you can throw on to head to the gym or go run errands
This sleek, water-resistant jacket boasts two large pockets and a blade collar, plus zip side vents so you can layer things underneath and still be comfortable. It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in four colors.

Promising review: “This is a perfect jacket, it’s light enough for southern CA winters and would be perfect for fall and early spring anywhere else. It’s a beautiful jacket! I can wear it with leggings to walk the dogs, or run errands or to work. It’s long enough that it covers my butt, so it provides more warmth around my legs. It’s fairly wind-resistant as well. Well worth it for the price in my opinion!” — Juliana319
$135.20+ at Nordstrom (regularly $169)
5
Nordstrom
The Skims soft lounge dress, a super cozy piece with thousands of 5-star ratings for a reason
This hugs your body in all the right places, and is an easy way to step up your loungewear game. It's available in sizes XXS–4X and in 11 colors.

Promising review:I love this dress so much! I’ve been struggling to find dresses that are comfortable and fit my physique/body/height! This one is perfect! It’s super lightweight and super comfortable! Also fits like a glove! I got an XL which is my usual size and it fits perfectly.” — Charlitty
$38.97+ at Nordstrom (originally $78)
6
Nordstrom
A cashmere funnel neck sweater from Vince you can count on for years to come
This sweater is one of those classic pieces that will never really go out of style. It’s thick and will keep you warm all on its own, but can also be layered under a coat when it’s really chilly. It's available in sizes XXS–XL and in eight colors.

Promising review: “I bought this sweater in black and loved it so much I went back and bought it a gorgeous chocolate brown and a vivid blue. Probably the most comfortable sweater I have ever owned. Fit is great and it is just the right length. I highly recommend it.” — Reenie510
$297.50+ at Nordstrom (originally $425)
7
Nordstrom
A relaxed fit blazer in case you want something a bit less formal than a classic blazer
Layer this with a cute top for brunch with pals, or with a crisp white shirt for a day at the office. It's available in sizes XXS–XL and in two colors.

Promising review: “This is an understated, classic blazer. I like the fabric and the way it fits. I ordered two sizes; the smaller size fit me without needing alterations. The care instructions are good — looks like this will be an easy-care wardrobe piece.” — EveTO
$55.30+ at Nordstrom (regularly $79)
8
Nordstrom
A Topshop ribbed sweater dress that's perfect for layering under a coat
This dress has a shift silhouette that makes it a tad oversized. Just note that reviewers say this dress runs big, so you may need to size down. But what goes better with knee-high boots in the winter? It's available in sizes S–L and in two colors.

Promising review: “This dress is a steal for the price. The fabric is so soft and cozy. I was looking for a sweater dress without a turtleneck look. The slits on the side are very cute so it feels like a dress and not just an oversized sweater. I bought both colors. Went with a medium in one color and a small in the other. I wanted a more loose fit and a tighter fit. Love this dress!!” — AllimacG
$77 at Nordstrom
9
Nordstrom
A pair of high-waisted pants that are astoundingly comfy, yet nice enough for work
These pants are made from stretch-knit fabric, and are beloved for having a smooth fit. Pair them with a chunky shoe and you’re all set! They're available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors.

Promising review:These pants have a great weight to them — substantial but not too heavy. I’m 5’6” and the length works better for chunky loafers vs. heels. They do run big — I’m usually a small or medium in pants and had to order the x-small in these. Can be dressed up with a blazer or dressed down with a T-shirt or sweater. They also didn’t stretch out after wearing for a while. Love these pants.” — cjfrogs
$61.60+ at Nordstrom (regularly $88)
10
Nordstrom
A long sleeve jumpsuit that'll never go out of style
Complete with a matching belt, this jumpsuit works for the office or a night out. It's available in sizes XXS–XXL.

Promising review: “I felt like this jumpsuit was made for me. The material is so buttery soft and lightweight, and gracefully hugs my curves. The belt is thick and structured, so it doesn't look like a flimsy/floppy sad looking bow. I love the 3/4 length sleeves. I am 5 '8", so it's hard for me to find a jumpsuit that isn't too short. This is the perfect length for me to wear with flats or dress it up with a heel.” — SarahPotts
$119 at Nordstrom
11
Nordstrom
A versatile, staple-worthy plaid shirt that comes in nearly a dozen patterns
Wear this beauty over a tank top and leggings, tucked into jeans for a more polished look or layered under a vest or coat when temperatures dip. If you already have a standard plaid shirt, we still encourage you to give this one a look because it comes in nearly a dozen colors and patterns. It's available in sizes XXS–XXL.

Promising review:There is not one thing I don’t like about this! Softest material ever, and I am tall, so I appreciate that the sleeves are long enough for me. I wear it with tanks or tees, buttoned or unbuttoned, tucked or untucked, with jeans or leggings. Looks great with a vest for outdoors!” — Wardent
$109.20+ at Nordstrom (originally $168)
12
Nordstrom
A Skims boyfriend tee that’ll quickly become one of your new favorite pieces
This cotton-and-modal staple feels like butter, and can easily be layered under a leather jacket or become part of your lounge outfit. Shoppers love that this tee boasts the perfect slouchy fit and can easily be tucked in if that’s the look you’re going for. It's available in sizes XXS–4X and in two colors.

Promisingreview: “I love these shirts!! I have them in so many different colors and styles. So soft and comfortable. I wear them to sleep and I love them. You can wear them out too, they’re that nice!” — Brianna10
$44 at Nordstrom
13
Nordstrom
A one-shoulder dress for any formal events you might have coming up
Great for a wedding, a work function and everything in between, this midi dress fits like a glove and comes in several neutral and bold colors. It's available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 14 colors.

Promising review: “This dress is stunning. It fits true to size. I also love that it has built-in cups and I don't have to worry about wearing a bra.” — Neha123
$148 at Nordstrom
14
Nordstrom
A pair of metallic pants for easily adding a touch of glam to your wardrobe
Perfect for drinks or a date, these faux leather pants can elevate even a simple cropped tee. Plus, thanks to a fitted waist and flared leg, these are easy to style. They're available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: “OMG so happy I pressed buy! These pants are gorgeous and perfect for all holiday events!!” — Mz Lynne
$73.60 at Nordstrom
15
Nordstrom
A ribbed pencil skirt that fits so well you’ll want one in every color
This is work appropriate, but also pairs nicely with a cropped sweater or graphic tee and heels for dinner with friends. It's available in sizes XXS–XXL and in five colors.

Promising review: “Simply the perfect pencil skirt. At 5’10” the skirt fits exactly as pictured. Finally, a skirt that curves in all of the right places for a tall frame. The skirt lays flat, no odd cinching due to an ill fit. The material is well-made, giving you complete coverage with no worries of revealing too much.Perfect for both office and occasion. I have purchased both olive and black. Will be returning for more!” — NJEvans
$35.75+ at Nordstrom (regularly $55)
16
Nordstrom
A chic graphic sweatshirt so comfortable you’ll never want to take it off
This piece is neutral enough that it’ll go with just about anything, but the hunter green writing adds the perfect pop of color. Shoppers love that this sweatshirt is thin enough to be layered, yet has a fleece lining that will keep you warm. It's available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: “Perfect thin sweatshirt for layering (with fleece-like lining).” — T Bobbitt
$44 at Nordstrom

