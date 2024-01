16 Clothing Items From Nordstrom That’ll Bring New Life To Your Closet This Year

A Skims boyfriend tee that’ll quickly become one of your new favorite pieces

This cotton-and-modal staple feels like butter, and can easily be layered under a leather jacket or become part of your lounge outfit. Shoppers love that this tee boasts the perfect slouchy fit and can easily be tucked in if that’s the look you’re going for. It's available in sizes XXS–4X and in two colors.“I love these shirts!! I have them in so many different colors and styles. So soft and comfortable. I wear them to sleep and I love them. You can wear them out too, they’re that nice!” — Brianna10