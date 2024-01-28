16 Clothing Items From Nordstrom That’ll Bring New Life To Your Closet This Year

Popular items from this list include:
- A satin tee that’s a cut above a standard white tee because it has just the right amount of sheen, giving it a super polished look
- A vibrant Free People quilted floral print coat in case you want to usher in spring a tad early
- The Skims soft lounge dress, a super cozy piece which has thousands of 5-star ratings for a reason
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A satin tee that’s a cut above a standard white tee
A pair of '90s-inspired jeans for a current yet classic feel
A Free People floral print jacket to usher in spring a tad early
A quilted bomber jacket you can throw on to head to the gym or go run errands
The Skims soft lounge dress, a super cozy piece with thousands of 5-star ratings for a reason
A cashmere funnel neck sweater from Vince you can count on for years to come
A relaxed fit blazer in case you want something a bit less formal than a classic blazer
A Topshop ribbed sweater dress that's perfect for layering under a coat
A pair of high-waisted pants that are astoundingly comfy, yet nice enough for work
A long sleeve jumpsuit that'll never go out of style
A versatile, staple-worthy plaid shirt that comes in nearly a dozen patterns
A Skims boyfriend tee that’ll quickly become one of your new favorite pieces
A one-shoulder dress for any formal events you might have coming up
A pair of metallic pants for easily adding a touch of glam to your wardrobe
A ribbed pencil skirt that fits so well you’ll want one in every color
A chic graphic sweatshirt so comfortable you’ll never want to take it off