Nordstrom's Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Everything You Need To Know

All of the best sellers hiding in Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale section.
You'll want to get a hold of these deals from Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale.
Part of being a Nordstrom fanatic is knowing that the beloved brand doesn’t really do site-wide sales or many promo codes, apart from its annual Anniversary Sale. So besides stalking your favorites until they make their way to the sale section of the site, it’s usually a waiting game to see when Nordstrom does happen to have a sale.

But when they do, it’s a sale you don’t ever want to miss. And you definitely don’t want to miss this year’s Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale. Prices started to drop on Nov. 27 and continue through Cyber Monday.

Nordstrom is offering deals across different categories — including women, men, kids, home and beauty — and you’re sure to find a best-seller to treat yourself to, like leopard Spanx leather leggings and snakeskin printed boots, or start getting some holiday gifts out of the way already, like a water-resistant quilted coat that’s great for the guy in your life who isn’t the easiest to find a present for.

From Hunter boots to Halogen sweaters, Nordstrom has some major markdowns from some of your favorite brands. Just know that quantities are limited.

But if you don’t know where to start your shopping, you’re in luck. We found some of the best deals and steals that Nordstrom’s offering for Cyber Monday and rounded them up for you below.

Here are the best deals from Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday 2019 sale:

1
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
While the regular style of these Spanx faux leather leggings sold out before most of us woke up this morning, other sizes and styles are still good to go, like the petite version (left), badass moto style (center) and leopard (right). Prices range from $78 to $88.
2
Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Nothing's as classic as a cashmere sweater, which will be a staple in your winter wardrobe. Dress it up, dress it down, it'll go with almost anything. Originally $98, get this v-neck version in select colors on sale for $66.
3
Topshop Carly Coat
Nordstrom
For when the day's not so chilly, this coat from Topshop could be your go-to. It has oversized pockets so you can fit gloves, your phone and lipsticks and won't have to stuff your purse. It's on sale now for $75 in select colors, down from $125.
4
Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot
Nordstrom
The rain might just go away with these classic Hunter boots. These boots are lightweight and made from a glossy, flexible rubber. Get them for $100 in select colors, marked down from $150.
5
Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down and Feather Fill Quilted Coat
Nordstrom
Whether you're a guy who's finally trading in their old coat for a new one or just want to get a guy in your life a gift he'll actually appreciate, this coat might be a winner for you. The coat comes with a hood, is water-resistant and has down and feather insulation. Get it for $130 in select colors, marked down from $275.
6
Steve Madden Kinga Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
The snakeskin trend in shoes from the fall won't be going away anytime soon and these snakeskin printed boots from Steve Madden will go with all your holiday party outfits. And it comes in four other colors. Originally $130, get them now for $80.
7
Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
This crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff could go with almost any coat you have. It has an optional chain strap that can make the bag handheld, too. Originally $198, this bag is a Black Friday steal at $99 in select colors .
8
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser
Nordstrom
This device might look small but it might make a difference in your skincare routine. The Dermapore has two modes: one which cleanses your skin by removing oil, dirt and blackheads and the other lets you infuse your favorite products into your skin. So it's a win-win. Originally $99, get it for $84.
9
AG Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
These jeans from AG are sure to be comfortable with a straight leg cut and can transition from a casual jeans and t-shirt look to a family dinner. Originally $198, get them for $133 in select colors .
10
Tory Burch Metal Miller Flip Flop
Nordstrom
While the summer might be many sunsets away, it doesn't mean that you can't starting stocking up on essentials that you'll want on warmer days like these flip flops. Originally $228, get them as a Black Friday deal for $150 in select colors .
11
Sam Edelman Petty Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
These boots have over 2,000 reviews and a low, stacked heel that's sure to take you anywhere you need to be. The boots are on sale for $78 in select colors, down from $130.
12
Madewell Belmont Mock Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
With ribbed stitching, a relaxed mock neck and made out of Madewell's "Coziest Yarn," you might want to wear this sweater all winter long. It's on sale for $59 in select colors, down from $98.
13
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Whether you're looking to start a working out in the new year, hunting for shoes that won't hurt your feet on your commute to work or searching for something to run errands in, these sneakers from Nike might be for you. These feature a breathable sock upper that can be laced tight so your feet stay put. Get them for $100, down from $150.
