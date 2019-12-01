FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
Part of being a Nordstrom fanatic is knowing that the beloved brand doesn’t really do site-wide sales or many promo codes, apart from its annual Anniversary Sale. So besides stalking your favorites until they make their way to the sale section of the site, it’s usually a waiting game to see when Nordstrom does happen to have a sale.
But when they do, it’s a sale you don’t ever want to miss. And you definitely don’t want to miss this year’s Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale. Prices started to drop on Nov. 27 and continue through Cyber Monday.
From Hunter boots to Halogen sweaters, Nordstrom has some major markdowns from some of your favorite brands. Just know that quantities are limited.
But if you don’t know where to start your shopping, you’re in luck. We found some of the best deals and steals that Nordstrom’s offering for Cyber Monday and rounded them up for you below.
Here are the best deals from Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday 2019 sale:
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
While the regular style of these Spanx faux leather leggings sold out before most of us woke up this morning, other sizes and styles are still good to go, like the petite version (left), badass moto style (center) and leopard (right). Prices range from $78 to $88.
Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down and Feather Fill Quilted Coat
Whether you're a guy who's finally trading in their old coat for a new one or just want to get a guy in your life a gift he'll actually appreciate, this coat might be a winner for you. The coat comes with a hood, is water-resistant and has down and feather insulation. Get it for $130 in select colors, marked down from $275.
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser
This device might look small but it might make a difference in your skincare routine. The Dermapore has two modes: one which cleanses your skin by removing oil, dirt and blackheads and the other lets you infuse your favorite products into your skin. So it's a win-win. Originally $99, get it for $84.
Whether you're looking to start a working out in the new year, hunting for shoes that won't hurt your feet on your commute to work or searching for something to run errands in, these sneakers from Nike might be for you. These feature a breathable sock upper that can be laced tight so your feet stay put. Get them for $100, down from $150.