It might not feel like it, but spring has technically sprung while we’ve all been social distancing indoors.

Eventually, there will come a day where we can enjoy the outdoors like we used to, strolling down the sidewalks in our favorite dresses and jumpsuits, side by side with friends and family.

That day might not be today, but Nordstrom wants you to envision that moment a bit more clearly with the brand’s latest news.

This week, Nordstrom announced its “Better Together Sale,” the first of many mini sales the brand will have over the next six weeks to bring some excitement to customers while its retail doors remain closed IRL.

These Nordstrom mini sales will start at noon EST, and each will last for 48 hours. You can expect savings across multiple categories and brands over the next few weeks.

The first of these sales kicked off on April 7 with 40% off dresses, jumpsuits and sandals to kick off the spring season. This markdown is on par with Nordstrom’s annual sales like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Nordstrom is one of many brands trying to navigate the online-only waters and adapt to consumer needs during the COVID-19 outbreak. Mid-March, Nordstrom announced its first-ever sitewide sale to boost customer spending after closing the doors to all of its retail stores on March 17.

While you might not be ready to rock your warm weather wardrobe yet, you only have until 9 a.m. EST on April 9 to get 40% off dresses, jumpsuits and sandals at Nordstrom, so scroll before it’s gone.

