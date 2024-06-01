ShoppinghomeTechLife

From cooling sheets to a legendary Dyson hair tool, Nordstrom is offering up major discounts for a limited time only.
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here.
Attention shoppers: Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale has arrived. The retailer’s latest sale lasts through June 2 and promises up to 50% off the freshest stylings from brands like Free People, BP, New Balance and more, along with discounts on everything from bedding and appliances to travel items and beauty products. If you can’t wait until Prime Day for steep discounts, it looks like Nordstrom may have you covered.

The sale sees over 11,000 items marked down, which is equal parts daunting and exciting. If you’re having trouble sifting through the pages and pages of discounts, we’ve got your back. Check out our picks below, and make sure to check the entire sale to see if anything calls out your name.

1
Casper
Casper Hyperlite sheet set
If you're a hot sleeper, this Casper sheet set will keep you cool. Its grid-like weave lets the air flow over your skin, and the lyocell fabric is cooling to the touch. Grab a set in indigo or gray in twin-California king.
$98.10+ (Regularly $169)
2
Dash
Dash rapid cold brew coffee maker
Cold brew is an interesting but refreshing cup of coffee to wake up with, and this maker crafts it pronto. It brews 40 ounces at a time at a claimed 6.5 minutes.

Promising review: “I absolutely love how easy it is to use this coffee maker. I've been using several different ones and this one is a beast! It's a bit bigger than I like, however, the flavor of my coffee is the best cold brew flavor I've ever had! Worth the investment!!” - cliebel
$67.49 (Regularly $149.99)
3
GOODEE
GOODEE x Tensira Kapok rectangular mattress
West African-crafted and uniquely bold, this slim mattress is a soft overlay for room corners, floors and draped over existing beds, serving as a nice napping piece or an oversized pillow. It's half off right now.
$112.50 at Nordstrom (Regularly $225)
4
Nordstrom, Kiehl's
Kiehl's Super Multi Corrective face cream and eye treatment Duo
Kiehl's face cream set is the ultimate duo for enhancing the beauty of your face and neck. It comes with two jars — the Super Multi-Corrective face and neck ream and the Eye Zone treatment. The face and neck cream features nourishing ingredients like glycerin (a humectant meant to keep your skin hydrated and bouncy). The Eye Zone treatment has niacinamide and collagen peptide meant to nourish all four eye zones including the brow bone, eyelid, outer corners and the undereye area.

Both creams are packed with hyaluronic acid to help you ward off dryness without feeling oily and salicylic acid (BHA) which can help minimize puffiness and smooth skin.
5
BP
BP. cotton utility shorts
These cotton twill utility shorts have a flattering flare and deep, wide pockets for extra storage. They're also made with spandex for added stretch. Grab them at 30% off in black, tan or olive, in sizes 00-28.

Promising review: “Perfect casual short. Very flattering to my thicker thighs. Fabric holds shape but not too stiff or thick. Slightly soft. Good price too.” - Elegant Dame
$27.65+ at Nordstrom (Regularly $39.50)
6
Staub
Staub three-piece ceramic rectangular baking dishes
This three-piece baking set from Staub is made of glass porcelain and has a striking enamel finish. One dish is 7.5" by 6", another 10.5" by 7.5" and the largest 13" by 9". Each is dishwasher-safe and scratch-resistant. It's available in red, blue and dark blue.

Promising review: “I’ve been wanting these baking dishes for a long time - super sturdy and they bake evenly. Got rid of all my Pyrex and only use these!” - Z1z2
$99.99 at Nordstrom (Regularly $169.99)
7
Dyson
Dyson Airstrait hair straightener
This well-designed gadget straightens and dries hair simultaneously, relying on high-intensity air pressure instead of hot plates. Its screen displays the current temperature and air setting so you can accurately monitor the heat application.

Promising review: “Stop what you’re doing and buy the thing. I’ve never been so impressed with a product in my life. It leaves your hair looking fuller and silky smooth without frizz compared to completely flat and damaged like a regular flat iron. I am terrible at doing my hair and this thing will make my life so much easier. Thank you for creating this amazing thing, Dyson.” - RachelKtz
$399.99 at Nordstrom (Regularly $499.99)
8
Free People
Free People After wide leg pants
If you love a wide leg, this one from Free People is at a deep discount at 50% off. These pants have a comfy, elastic waist plus a single cuff and a cropped cut for a flattering yet baggy silhouette. They're on sale in pale green and sand and come in women's sizes XS-XL.
$49.99 at Nordstrom (Regularly $98)
