Dyson Airstrait hair straightener

This well-designed gadget straightens and dries hair simultaneously, relying on high-intensity air pressure instead of hot plates. Its screen displays the current temperature and air setting so you can accurately monitor the heat application.“Stop what you’re doing and buy the thing. I’ve never been so impressed with a product in my life. It leaves your hair looking fuller and silky smooth without frizz compared to completely flat and damaged like a regular flat iron. I am terrible at doing my hair and this thing will make my life so much easier. Thank you for creating this amazing thing, Dyson.” - RachelKtz