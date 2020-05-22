HuffPost Finds

Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale 2020: Everything You Need To Know

What you need to know about scoring a good deal at Nordstrom this weekend.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Now's your chance to get an even <i>better</i> deal at Nordstrom.&nbsp;
Now's your chance to get an even better deal at Nordstrom. 

These past few weeks, you’ve probably seen a lot of sales — in your inbox, through Instagram ads or via app notifications. You might even have a full cart or two that you’ve been waiting to check out.

And one of the stores that you might have seen sale after sale from is Nordstrom, which has traditionally not offered many noteworthy sales in a year.

At the start of April, Nordstrom dropped the first of what would become its marathon of mini sales. Since then, there’s been a mini sale on just about everything from shoes to Mother’s Day gifts at Nordstrom.

Now, with the arrival of Memorial Day weekend sales, here are even more deals to find in Nordstrom’s sale section — even though Nordstrom isn’t officially offering any kind of sitewide Memorial Day promotion.

The company recently announced that it would reopen Nordstrom stores in select locations. Nordstrom closed all of its stores and turned to online-only orders in March.

Right now, there are plenty of deals hiding through Nordstrom’s clearance section. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites below.

And be sure to check out our full guide to Memorial Day fashion sales and our ultimate roundup of Memorial Day 2020 sales.

Looking for even more savings? HuffPost Coupons has hundreds of promo codes just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Take a look at our favorite finds on sale at Nordstrom this Memorial Day weekend:

1
Swedish Hasbeen Anette Platform Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 7 to 10. Originally $260, get them now for $156 .
2
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Waffle Stitchlite Oxford
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 7 to 13. Normally $180, on sale for $90.
3
The White Company Lisbon Linen Quilt
Nordstrom
Available in sizes Queen online. Normally $400, on sale for $200.
4
Godinger Iridescent Set of 4 Champagne Glasses
Nordstrom
Normally $50, on sale for $32.
5
Club Monaco Matie Crop Pants
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 00 to 14. Originally $150, get them now for $60.
6
Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 30C to 38DDD. Normally $72, on sale for $43.
7
Good Man Brand Flex Pro Slim Fit Print Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Available in sizes S to 2X. Normally $148, on sale for $74.
8
Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Polka Dot Utility Jacket (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 1X to 3X, as well as other sizes, too. Originally $129, get it now for $90.
9
Tory Burch Mignon Miller Logo Sandal
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 5 to 11. Normally $228, on sale for $137.
10
Treasure & Bond Chunky Knit Accent Pillow
Nordstrom
Normally $69, on sale for $41.
11
Godinger Rex Pink Set of 4 Tumblers
Nordstrom
Normally $50, on sale for $32.
12
Rachel Parcell Lace Crop Wide Leg Trousers
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 2 to 16. Originally $129, get them now for $50.
13
Tory Burch Kira Logo Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 5.5 to 11. Originally $268, get them now for $160.
14
Juliska Merriam Acacia Wood Salad Servers
Nordstrom
Normally $98, on sale for $59.
15
Nike Cortez '72 S.D. Sneaker
Nordstrom
Available in men's and women's sizes. Normally $120, on sale for $72.

BROWSE NORDSTROM’S ENTIRE SALE SECTION

FashionBest dealsnordstromStyleCommerce