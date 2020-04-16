HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom Nordstrom's latest mini sale is all about summer styles.

Summer might look different this time around but the sun’s still going to keep shining — so you might want to slather on the Supergoop on a neighborhood walk or paint your toenails for when they’re peeking out from your sandals on an errand run.

So, sooner rather than later, you’re probably going to be switching your sweatpants for shorts and your slippers for sandals. Maybe you might just ditch the sock-and-sandal look, too.

And if you’re looking for summer pieces that’ll keep you cool even through the heat, we’ve just spotted the perfect sale.

This new Nordstrom sale is a part of the company’s “Better Together Sale,” a series of mini-sales that last for 48 hours and start at noon EST once the last sale is over.

These promotions will be happening over the next few weeks. Earlier this week, Nordstrom had a mini sale on tops and blouses.

The sale, which the company is calling “Summer Staycation,” will end on April 18 and there’s a handy-dandy countdown clock on the site now.

Of course, we had to see for ourselves and rounded up our favorite finds that are on sale now at Nordstrom.