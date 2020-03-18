HuffPost Finds

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Nordstrom Rack Is Having An Early Spring 20% Off Sale

If you’ve started spring cleaning, chances are you’ve done some much needed closet purging and organizing. If you’re looking refresh what’s left of your wardrobe with some spring essentials, look no further than this early spring sale.

We noticed that Nordstrom Rack is having a 20% off sitewide sale with free shipping for a “limited time,” according to the site. There are major markdowns on beloved brands like Madewell, Free People and Nike, as well as discounts on midi dresses, denim and spring shoes.

The sale comes after Nordstrom headquarters sent out an email on Tuesday, Mar. 17, announcing that it would temporarily close all of its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack U.S. and Canadian stores for two weeks.

So far, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will remain online only during the closure. According to the email, Nordstrom employees will still be getting both pay and benefits during the closure.

We spotted these leggings on sale for just $22, available in sizes XXS to 2XL in four colors. They’re comfy enough for a WFH ensemble, but practical enough for a post-conference call at-home workout.

It’s worth noting that they are very similar to the cult-favorite Zella Live-In high-waist leggings Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with. Those leggings have 6,000 reviews (and are actually 25% off right now at Nordstrom, too).

In case you’re looking for new WFH outfits, or need some spring pieces to look forward to wearing, we’ve rounded up 20 items worth shopping for 20% off during the Nordstrom Rack site wide sale.

Take a look below:

1
Madewell High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $70, on sale for $56 at Nordstrom Rack.
2
Caslon Solid Sleeveless Slub Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $59, on sale for $24 at Nordstrom Rack.
3
Madewell FARRAH PULLOVER
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $98, on sale for $32 at Nordstrom Rack.
4
Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $100, on sale for $80 at Nordstrom Rack.
5
Z By Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $27, on sale for $22 at Nordstrom Rack.
6
ALL IN FAVOR Dolman Plisse Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $59, on sale for $16 at Nordstrom Rack.
7
Madewell Vintage Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $17, on sale for $14 at Nordstrom Rack.
8
Nike Run All Day 2 Running Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $77, on sale for $44 at Nordstrom Rack.
9
EMORY PARK High-Waisted Paperbag Pants
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $35, on sale for $28 at Nordstrom Rack.
10
Max Studio Patterned Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $128, on sale for $32 at Nordstrom Rack.
11
BLANKNYC Denim Distressed Denim Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $98, on sale for $32 at Nordstrom Rack.
12
DKNY Assorted Bikinis - Pack of 3
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $33, on sale for $13 at Nordstrom Rack.
13
Madewell High Rise Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $70, on sale for $56 at Nordstrom Rack.
14
London Fog Double Breasted Trench Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $200, on sale for $54 at Nordstrom Rack.
15
AFRM Surplice Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $30, on sale for $24 at Nordstrom Rack.
16
Cole Haan Piper Alligator Embossed Leather Mule
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $140, on sale for $56 at Nordstrom Rack.
17
Joe's Jeans Charlie High Rise Ankle Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $178, on sale for $64 at Nordstrom Rack.
18
Calvin Klein Seamless Bralette
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $44, on sale for $16 at Nordstrom Rack.
19
Abound Side Slit Floral Print Skirt
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $30, on sale for $24 at Nordstrom Rack.
20
Lucky Brand Rela Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $78, on sale for $28 at Nordstrom Rack.

NORDSTROM’S SALE:

If you haven’t found what you’re looking for, it’s also worth browsing Nordstrom’s unprecedented sitewide sale for 25% off practically everything — from clothes and shoes, to beauty and home items.

Browse Nordstrom’s full sitewide sale.

