HuffPost Nordstrom Rack Is Having An Early Spring 20% Off Sale

If you’ve started spring cleaning, chances are you’ve done some much needed closet purging and organizing. If you’re looking refresh what’s left of your wardrobe with some spring essentials, look no further than this early spring sale.

We noticed that Nordstrom Rack is having a 20% off sitewide sale with free shipping for a “limited time,” according to the site. There are major markdowns on beloved brands like Madewell, Free People and Nike, as well as discounts on midi dresses, denim and spring shoes.

The sale comes after Nordstrom headquarters sent out an email on Tuesday, Mar. 17, announcing that it would temporarily close all of its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack U.S. and Canadian stores for two weeks.

So far, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will remain online only during the closure. According to the email, Nordstrom employees will still be getting both pay and benefits during the closure.

We spotted these leggings on sale for just $22, available in sizes XXS to 2XL in four colors. They’re comfy enough for a WFH ensemble, but practical enough for a post-conference call at-home workout.

In case you’re looking for new WFH outfits, or need some spring pieces to look forward to wearing, we’ve rounded up 20 items worth shopping for 20% off during the Nordstrom Rack site wide sale.