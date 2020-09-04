Nordstrom Rack’s Latest Sale Is Full Of Work-From-Home Essentials

Here's everything you need to know about Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day sale on already-on-sale items.
By Danielle Gonzalez

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

This Labor Day weekend, <a href="https://fave.co/3723U33" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nordstrom Rack</a>'s annual sale on sale (aptly called the "Clear the Racks" sale) is running now through Monday, during which time you can <a href="https://fave.co/3723U33" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">save an extra 25% off already on sale items</a>.
This Labor Day weekend, Nordstrom Rack's annual sale on sale (aptly called the "Clear the Racks" sale) is running now through Monday, during which time you can save an extra 25% off already on sale items.

Have your favorite closet staples taken a backseat to your trusty sweats and stretch pants now that you’re spending more time at home than anywhere else?

Working from home and socializing less means you might have fewer reasons for getting dressed up. We can all appreciate stylish matching activewear sets (the unofficial uniform of quarantine) and PJ-like loungewear, but there might be such a thing as getting too comfortable with clothes that don’t zip or button.

It might not make sense just yet to wriggle ourselves into skinny jeans and heeled boots just to work from home. But there’s something to be said for putting a little effort into how you dress — even if it’s just to stay home. When you look good, you feel good (there’s even a study from Harvard Medical School to back that up). So why not find a happy medium with comfortable clothes that are a step above sweatpants?

Fortunately, there are a ton of work-from-home essentials in Nordstrom Rack’s latest sale that look just a bit nicer than your trusty leggings. The brand’s annual sale on sale (aptly called the “Clear the Racks” sale) is running now through Monday, during which you can save an extra 25% off on already on sale items.

That means you have the chance to save up to nearly 75% off beloved brands such as Madewell, Dr. Martens, Nike and Free People, making Nordstrom Rack’s latest sale one of the best Labor Day fashion sales we’ve seen so far.

You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. It’s as easy as swapping out a sweatshirt for a sweater to create a look that’ll help you conquer that conference call and the couch. We’ve spotted cozy sweaters — such as this Melloday Two Pocket Pullover Sweater, on sale for $25 — everyday basics and essential outerwear for a steal at Nordstrom Rack this Labor Day weekend.

Perhaps the best deal we’ve seen is on this Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Coat, which was originally $400 and is now on sale for just $75. It’s the perfect jacket for fall, whether you plan on exploring more of the great outdoors or just want a rainproof jacket for breezy afternoon walks and midday coffee runs. We’re also eyeing this Free People square-neck bodysuit and these Madewell crew neck tees that’ll transition seamlessly from summer to fall wardrobes.

To help you comb through the sale, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite work-from-home fashion essentials to snag during Nordstrom Rack’s sale on sale, so you can spend less time searching and more time making room in your closet.

Take a look below.

1
An Everyday Sweater You Can Wear From Work To Weekend
Nordstrom Rack
This Melloday Two Pocket Pullover Sweater is partially woven with wool and features two front patch pockets. It's available in sizes XS to XL and in six colors. Pair it with leggings or jeans for a casual look you can feel comfortable wearing at home. Originally $58, get it on sale for $25 at Nordstrom Rack.
2
A Lightweight Jacket Perfect For Coffee Runs
Nordstrom Rack
Need something to throw on for those midday errands? This City Chic Distressed Stud Denim Jacket is made from 100% cotton and features distressed accents. It's available in sizes 14 to 24 in a light denim wash. Originally $99, get it on sale for $28 at Nordstrom Rack.
3
A Fun Shirt That Doesn't Feel Too Formal
Nordstrom Rack
This Kennington Paisley Print Slim Fit Shirt is made from 100% cotton for a look that's cool and comfortable. It's available in sizes S to 2XL and in a plum print. Originally $30, find it on sale for $22 at Nordstrom Rack.
4
Leggings That Feel A Little More Luxury Than Lounge
Nordstrom Rack
These Ooberswank Coated High Waisted Moto Leggings are made with cotton, nylon and spandex and feature a ribbed texture on the front thighs. They're a convincing (and way more affordable) dupe for those best-selling Spanx Moto Leggings. They're available in sizes XS to XL and in three colors. Originally $35, get them on sale for $26 at Nordstrom Rack.
5
A Sweater Dress So Cozy You'll Forget It's A Dress
Nordstrom Rack
This Max Studio Textured Long Sleeve Sweater Dress features a figure-flattering silhouette. It's available in sizes XS to XL and in three colors. Pair it with your favorite fuzzy socks at home or wear it with tights and boots for a day out. Originally $138, get it on sale for $45 at Nordstrom Rack.
6
Casual Pants That Are Still Comfortable
Nordstrom Rack
Struggling to put on real pants after months of sweats? These Fidelity Denim Jimmy Slim Straight Pants are made with cotton and spandex for extra stretch. They're available in sizes 29 to 34 and in this fall-friendly rust color. Originally $198, find it on sale for $60 at Nordstrom Rack.
7
A No-Nonsense Sweater For Important Zoom Meetings
Nordstrom Rack
This Elodie Colorblock Mock Neck Sweater features a subtle color block design. It's available in sizes XS to XL and in two colors. Originally $30, get it on sale for $22 at Nordstrom Rack.
8
Dress Pants Without The Stress
Nordstrom Rack
If wearing real pants at home feels like a stretch, but you're tired of sweats, check out these Socialite Paperbag Trousers. They're loose fitting and feature a pleated waistband and tie. They're available in sizes XS to XL and in nine colors. Originally $32, get it on sale for $24 at Nordstrom Rack.
9
A Windbreaker That Won't Weigh You Down
Nordstrom Rack
This Cole Haan Rubberized Hooded Jacket has a drawstring hood to keep you dry without dragging you down. It's available in sizes S to 2XL and in two colors. Originally $200, find it on sale for $80 at Nordstrom Rack.
10
A Lightweight Raincoat That's Fabulous And Functional
Nordstrom Rack
This Cole Haan Packable Hooded Raincoat has a removable hood and waist-cinching tie, perfect for those afternoon walks. It's available in sizes XS to XL and in three colors. Originally $400, get it on sale for $75 at Nordstrom Rack.
11
A Bodysuit You Can Wear Everyday
Nordstrom Rack
This Commando Soft Sparkle Cami Thong Bodysuit is made with spandex for extra stretch and comfort. Originally $88, find it on sale for $40 at Nordstrom Rack.
12
A Cozy Pullover You'll Never Want To Take Off
Nordstrom Rack
This True Grit Mélange Faux Fur Pullover is extra fuzzy for those crisp fall mornings and features thumbholes for extra comfort. It's available in sizes XS to 2X, and in two colors . Originally $165, find it on sale for $49 at Nordstrom Rack.
13
A Top That Looks Polished But Feels Like Pajamas
Nordstrom Rack
This Lush Brushed Waffle Knit Surplice Top has a soft waffle texture and balloon sleeves. It's available in sizes S to L and in three colors. Originally $25, get it on sale for $23 at Nordstrom Rack.
14
A Cozy Sweater That Goes With Everything
Nordstrom Rack
This Vince Camuto Striped Turtleneck Lightweight Sweater is made with nylon and acrylic and features chic stripes below the waist. It's available in sizes XS to XL and in two colors. Originally $89, get it on sale for $26 at Nordstrom Rack.
15
A Flannel You'll Forget Looks Like A Dress Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
This Wolverine Grayson Plaid Flannel Regular Fit Shirt is made primarily with cotton for a cozy fit. It's available in sizes XS to 2XL and in this striking gray color. Originally $40, find it on sale for $23 at Nordstrom Rack.

BROWSE NORDSTROM RACK’S SALE ON SALE

WomenStyleshoppingfinds styleNordstrom Rack