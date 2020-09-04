HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Have your favorite closet staples taken a backseat to your trusty sweats and stretch pants now that you’re spending more time at home than anywhere else?

Working from home and socializing less means you might have fewer reasons for getting dressed up. We can all appreciate stylish matching activewear sets (the unofficial uniform of quarantine) and PJ-like loungewear, but there might be such a thing as getting too comfortable with clothes that don’t zip or button.

It might not make sense just yet to wriggle ourselves into skinny jeans and heeled boots just to work from home. But there’s something to be said for putting a little effort into how you dress — even if it’s just to stay home. When you look good, you feel good (there’s even a study from Harvard Medical School to back that up). So why not find a happy medium with comfortable clothes that are a step above sweatpants?

Fortunately, there are a ton of work-from-home essentials in Nordstrom Rack’s latest sale that look just a bit nicer than your trusty leggings. The brand’s annual sale on sale (aptly called the “Clear the Racks” sale) is running now through Monday, during which you can save an extra 25% off on already on sale items.

That means you have the chance to save up to nearly 75% off beloved brands such as Madewell, Dr. Martens, Nike and Free People, making Nordstrom Rack’s latest sale one of the best Labor Day fashion sales we’ve seen so far.

You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. It’s as easy as swapping out a sweatshirt for a sweater to create a look that’ll help you conquer that conference call and the couch. We’ve spotted cozy sweaters — such as this Melloday Two Pocket Pullover Sweater, on sale for $25 — everyday basics and essential outerwear for a steal at Nordstrom Rack this Labor Day weekend.

Perhaps the best deal we’ve seen is on this Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Coat, which was originally $400 and is now on sale for just $75. It’s the perfect jacket for fall, whether you plan on exploring more of the great outdoors or just want a rainproof jacket for breezy afternoon walks and midday coffee runs. We’re also eyeing this Free People square-neck bodysuit and these Madewell crew neck tees that’ll transition seamlessly from summer to fall wardrobes.

To help you comb through the sale, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite work-from-home fashion essentials to snag during Nordstrom Rack’s sale on sale, so you can spend less time searching and more time making room in your closet.