Spotted: A Nordstrom Sale On Knit Basics And Loungewear

Save on beloved Nordstrom brands like Halogen, BP., Caslon and more.

Nordstrom just marked down a bunch of basics, loungewear and cozy knits.
As we get further into fall, you might find yourself spending a lot more time at home (and possibly still working from home). If that’s the case, you might be looking for clothes that are cozy, comfortable, warm and versatile.

So you can prepare, Nordstrom has marked down a bunch of its own brands from now to Oct. 26, where you can save up to 30% on Nordstrom brands like Halogen, Caslon, BP. and more.

We found markdowns on everyday basics like crewneck t-shirts and bodysuits, as well as cute and comfortable WFH outfits like this turtleneck sweater and knit midi skirt.

It’s no secret that matching activewear sets have become a huge hit during quarantine, but now that temperatures are dropping it might be time to switch to its cozier cousin — the matching loungewear set. We found this BP. fleece zip hoodie on sale for $35 (normally $59) and the matching joggers on sale for $27 (normally $45) in gray, purple and teal.

If you’ve committed to curling up on the couch for the rest of the season, you might want to check out these faux fur slippers that are on sale for $20 (normally $60) or this textured throw blanket on sale for $47 (normally $79). We also found this gorgeous gold candle on sale for $13 (normally $32) to create a warm, cozy vibe.

We’ve rounded up basics, loungewear and cozy knits on sale at Nordstrom that are perfect for hanging out at home.

Take a look below:

A matching fleece sweatsuit
Nordstrom
This BP. Fleece Zip Hoodie is available in three colors and sizes XS-XL. Find it on sale for $35 (normally $59) at Nordstorm. The matching BP. Fleece Joggers are available in two colors and sizes small and large. Find them on sale for $27 (normally $45) at Nordstorm.
The perfect white tee
Nordstrom
This BP. Crewneck T-Shirt is available in five colors and sizes XXS to XL. Find it on sale for $8 (normally $12) at Nordstorm.
These knit drawstring shorts
Nordstrom
These BP. Ottoman Knit Drawstring Shorts are available in three colors and sizes S to XXL. Find it on sale for $20 (normally $29) at Nordstorm.
A bodysuit for layering
Nordstrom
This BP. Cami Bodysuit is available in three colors and sizes XXS to XL. Find it on sale for $11 (normally $15) at Nordstorm.
This cozy knit skirt
Nordstrom
This Halogen Ribbed Sweater Skirt is available in three colors and sizes S to XL. Find it on sale for $36 (normally $79) at Nordstorm.
A fuzzy turtleneck sweater
Nordstrom
This Calson Turtleneck Sweater is available in seven colors and sizes XS to XXL. Find it on sale for $29 (normally $59) at Nordstorm.
A comfy sports bra
Nordstrom
This b. tempt'd by Wacoal Future Foundation Racerback Bralette is available in two colors and one size fits 2 to 14. Find it on sale for $12 (normally $24) at Nordstorm.
A slub knit tee
Nordstrom
This Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt is available in four colors and sizes XS to XXL. Find it on sale for $25 (normally $18) at Nordstorm.
A pair of lightweight linen joggers
Nordstrom
These Caslon Linen Joggers are available in three colors and sizes XS to XXL. Find it on sale for $59 (normally $35) at Nordstorm.
A pair of nylon workout shorts
Nordstrom
These BP. Nylon Shorts are available in three colors and sizes S to XL. Find it on sale for $20 (normally $29) at Nordstorm.
A cozy cowl neck sweater
Nordstrom
This BP. Drawstring Cowl Neck Hacci Sweater is available in three colors and sizes XXS to XXL. Find it on sale for $20 (normally $29) at Nordstorm.
A cropped leather jacket for coffee runs
Nordstrom
This Halogen Leather Moto Jacket is available in sizes XS to XL. Find it on sale for $180 (normally $300) at Nordstorm.
A comfy crew neck tee
Nordstrom
This Halogen Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee is available in five colors and sizes XS to XXL. Find it on sale for $15 (normally $29) at Nordstorm.
A tie-dye sweatsuit
Nordstrom
These BP. Tie Dye Joggers are available in four colors and sizes XS to XXL. Find it on sale for $34 (normally $49) at Nordstorm. The matching BP. Tie Dye Twist Front Top is available in four colors and sizes XS to XXL. Find it on sale for $31 (normally $45) at Nordstorm.
A pair of khakis for "dress up days"
Nordstrom
These BP. Workwear Pants are available in three colors and sizes 28 to 38. Find it on sale for $27 (normally $39) at Nordstorm.
