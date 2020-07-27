HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom Rack Here is what's worth getting from Nordstrom's early Anniversary Sale.

Nordstrom lovers, you might have already marked down the company’s annual Anniversary Sale on your calendars for Aug. 4, but there’s a sale happening right now that you won’t want to miss.

From July 27 to Aug. 3, Nordstrom marked down lots of clothes, bags and jewelry from its own in-house brands, which the company calls “Nordstrom Made” lines including Caslon, Chelsea28, Halogen and 1901. The styles in the sale are up to 40% off.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Nordstrom, which recently launched its preview of what’s going to be on sale during the Anniversary Sale and offered an additional 25% off clearance items earlier this month as a part of the Clearance Sale.

If you don’t want to wait for the Anniversary Sale to go live or just love a good deal, there’s plenty of steals hiding in the “Nordstrom Made” sale that’s running right now. There’s markdowns on both women and men’s items like these chambray shorts to beat the heat and tie-front jumpsuit that’ll be comfortable to wear even in the fall.

Of course, we had to see the sale for ourselves and picked out what’s worth getting below.