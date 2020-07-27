HuffPost Finds

Your Favorite Nordstrom Made Brands Are On Sale Now

Nordstrom is having a sale on its own in-house brands like Halogen and Chelsea28 before its Anniversary Sale next week.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Here is what's worth getting from Nordstrom's early Anniversary Sale.
Here is what's worth getting from Nordstrom's early Anniversary Sale.

Nordstrom lovers, you might have already marked down the company’s annual Anniversary Sale on your calendars for Aug. 4, but there’s a sale happening right now that you won’t want to miss.

From July 27 to Aug. 3, Nordstrom marked down lots of clothes, bags and jewelry from its own in-house brands, which the company calls “Nordstrom Made” lines including Caslon, Chelsea28, Halogen and 1901. The styles in the sale are up to 40% off.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Nordstrom, which recently launched its preview of what’s going to be on sale during the Anniversary Sale and offered an additional 25% off clearance items earlier this month as a part of the Clearance Sale.

If you don’t want to wait for the Anniversary Sale to go live or just love a good deal, there’s plenty of steals hiding in the “Nordstrom Made” sale that’s running right now. There’s markdowns on both women and men’s items like these chambray shorts to beat the heat and tie-front jumpsuit that’ll be comfortable to wear even in the fall.

Of course, we had to see the sale for ourselves and picked out what’s worth getting below.

Check out our favorite finds hiding in Nordstrom’s sale:

1
Chelsea28 Crepe Shift Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
2
Caslon Linen Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get them now for $41.
3
1901 Ballard Peached Twill Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $50, get them now for $25.
4
Chelsea28 Knit Wrap Front Top
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $29.
5
Halogen Keyhole Cap Sleeve Knit Top
Nordstrom
Originally $39, get it now for $23. Find this top in plus sizes, too.
6
Caslon Linen Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get them now for $34.
7
Chelsea28 Farrah Smocked Cover-Up Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
8
Halogen Pleated Midi Skirt (Plus)
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it now for $36.
9
Nordstrom Men's Shop Regular Fit Linen Sport Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $299, get it now for $150.
10
Nordstrom Signature Button Front Stretch Silk Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $299, get it now for $150.
11
Halogen Grosgrain Tie Back Lace Top (Plus)
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $29.
12
Caslon Cotton Twill Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get them now for $34.
13
Halogen Cowl Neck Shell (Plus)
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get it now for $21.
14
Chelsea28 Puff Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get it now for $27.
15
1901 Ballard Slim Fit Stretch Chambray Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $60, get them now for $30.
16
BP. Leopard Print Lace Trim Camisole (Plus)
Nordstrom
Originally $39, get it now for $23.
17
Nordstrom Men's Shop Stripe Slub Polo
Nordstrom
Originally $50, get it now for $25.
18
Leith Ruched Sleeveless Bodysuit (Plus)
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get it now for $27.
19
Chelsea28 Lace Trim Camisole
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
20
Chelsea28 Sleeveless Tie Front Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it now for $47.
21
BP. Strapless Smocked Maxi Dress (Plus)
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $29.
22
Chelsea28 Zebra Print Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get it now for $89.
23
1901 Fit & Flare T-Shirt Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
24
Chelsea28 Lace Trim Tank Top
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41.
25
1901 Solid Slub T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $25, get it now for $15.
shoppableFashionStyleBeautyshopping