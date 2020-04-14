HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Nordstrom's marathon of mini sales continues.

But when you’re on a video chat with co-workers or having a virtual brunch with friends with mimosas, you might be feeling like dressing up a little even if you’re leaving on your leggings. And you’re not alone, Walmart’s seen an increase in sales for tops, but not for bottoms.

And if you’re looking for blouses and button-downs that’ll still be professional when you’re talking to your boss or a top for cocktails that’s fancier than a college sweatshirt, we have some much-needed good news.

Nordstrom just dropped a new mini-sale: up to 40% off tops, blouses, button-downs and accessories that are meant for the new business casual, in which we all forgot about what real pants feel like.

This latest sale is part of the company’s “Better Together Sale,” a series of mini-sales that will last for 48 hours and start at noon EST. These sales will run over the next couple of weeks.

The first of them, which dropped last week, offered 40% off spring dresses, jumpsuits and sandals.

Since the Nordstrom closed its actual doors back in March, the company has since launched its annual Spring Sale that’s still currently going on and a sale we had never seen before — 25% off almost everything earlier in March.

So you can stay comfortable in your sweatpants for this sale and snag tops that’ll have you video-chat ready. Just keep in mind that the sale ends at 9 a.m. EST on Apr. 16.