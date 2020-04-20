There Are A Lot Of Shoes On Sale At Nordstrom, In Case You're A Masochist

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You'll definitely want to slip into these shoes that are now on sale at Nordstrom.

Right now, you might be looking for a little retail therapy to take your mind off things.

For shoe lovers, (remember shoes, guys?) that means you could be searching for slip-on sneakers that’ll be comfortable around the house now and slide-on sandals and slippers that’ll give your toes some breathing room.

And luckily, Nordstrom’s newest mini sale is all about shoes from beloved brands like Steve Madden and Sam Edelman. You can get up to 60% off select shoes during this sale, which has been extended until Tuesday, April 21 and ends at 9 a.m. EST.

This Nordstrom sale is the latest one in the company’s “Better Together Sale,” a series of mini-sales that run for 48 hours. Once one sale is over, a new sale pops up at noon EST.

The sales will keep coming for the next few weeks. The last sale included warm-weather styles like shorts and swimwear.

The “Shoes For Everyone” sale, which Nordstrom says on its site is about “styles to show off later,” includes deals on men’s shoes and kids footwear, too.

Of course, as shoe lovers ourselves, we couldn’t resist taking a peek at the sale this time around and spotted everything from statement-making sandals with a hibiscus flower that are under $100 and Madewell tie-dye slip-on sneakers that you can get groceries in.