There Are A Lot Of Shoes On Sale At Nordstrom, In Case You're A Masochist

Remember shoes?

You'll definitely want to slip into these shoes that are now on sale at Nordstrom.&nbsp;
Right now, you might be looking for a little retail therapy to take your mind off things.

For shoe lovers, (remember shoes, guys?) that means you could be searching for slip-on sneakers that’ll be comfortable around the house now and slide-on sandals and slippers that’ll give your toes some breathing room.

And luckily, Nordstrom’s newest mini sale is all about shoes from beloved brands like Steve Madden and Sam Edelman. You can get up to 60% off select shoes during this sale, which has been extended until Tuesday, April 21 and ends at 9 a.m. EST.

This Nordstrom sale is the latest one in the company’s “Better Together Sale,” a series of mini-sales that run for 48 hours. Once one sale is over, a new sale pops up at noon EST.

The sales will keep coming for the next few weeks. The last sale included warm-weather styles like shorts and swimwear.

The “Shoes For Everyone” sale, which Nordstrom says on its site is about “styles to show off later,” includes deals on men’s shoes and kids footwear, too.

Of course, as shoe lovers ourselves, we couldn’t resist taking a peek at the sale this time around and spotted everything from statement-making sandals with a hibiscus flower that are under $100 and Madewell tie-dye slip-on sneakers that you can get groceries in.

Check out our favorite shoes hiding in Nordstrom’s mini sale:

1
Madewell The Brady Genuine Calf Hair Block Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $178, get them now for $71.
2
Steve Madden Cairo Genuine Calf Hair Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $92, get them now for $37.
3
Dolce Vita Zaga Genuine Calf Hair Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $127, get them now for $50.
4
Sam Edelman Sally Genuine Calf Hair Flat
Nordstrom
Originally $120, get them now for $48.
5
Cecelia New York Hibiscus Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $225, get them now for $90.
6
Birdies The Lovebird Feather Trim Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $140, get them now for $56.
7
Madewell Kiera Block Heel Slide
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get them for $51.
8
Madewell The Frances Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get them now for $77.
9
Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get them now for $28.
10
Sam Edelman Sonja Flat
Nordstrom
Originally $120, get them now for $48.
11
Topshop Apple Slingback Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get them now for $21.
12
Patricia Green Floral Embroidered Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get them now for $21.
13
Vans Old Skool Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $60, get them now for $36.
14
Adidas Edge Lux 3 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Originally $85, get them now for $51.
15
Cecelia New York Paradise Embellished Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $225, get them now for $135.
16
Adidas NMD_R1 Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $130, get them now for $104.
17
Steve Madden Dual Woven Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $72, get them now for $44.
18
Tory Burch Daisy Crystal Platform Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $278, get them now for $167.
19
Jeffrey Campbell Antique-2 Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $145, get them now for $87.
20
Madewell Sidewalk Tie Dye Recycled Canvas Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get them now for $41.
