HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Nordstrom just dropped a surprise sale, with 25% off almost everything on the site.

If you’re a fan of Nordstrom, chances are you just know when the department store is about to drop its big sales, like the Winter Sale a few weeks ago.

But even the biggest Nordstrom fans might not have seen this sale coming.

Nordstrom just announced it’s offering an extremely rare sitewide sale. This kind of sale almost never happens, especially at Nordstrom, as us shopping editors at HuffPost Finds know too well.

For a limited time, almost everything at Nordstrom is 25% off.

The sale comes after Nordstrom sent out an email on Tuesday, Mar. 17, announcing that it would temporarily close all of its U.S. and Canadian stories stores for two weeks.

So far, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will remain online only during the closure. According to the email, Nordstrom employees will still be getting both pay and benefits during the closure.

The Nordstrom sale includes brands that usually don’t have sitewide discounts like Madewell, Levi’s and Topshop.

The beauty and sale sections on the site, which usually don’t have markdowns, also are 25% off. So you can snag beauty products like a Slip silk pillowcase (or two) or the Chanel perfume you’ve always wanted to try.

Since there’s definitely a lot to shop through, we got a head start and found some of the best markdowns right now that can transition into the spring and summer.