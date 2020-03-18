HuffPost Finds

FYI, Almost Everything At Nordstrom Is 25% Off Right Now

You've probably never seen a Nordstrom sale like this before.

Nordstrom just dropped a surprise sale, with 25% off almost everything on the site.
If you’re a fan of Nordstrom, chances are you just know when the department store is about to drop its big sales, like the Winter Sale a few weeks ago.

But even the biggest Nordstrom fans might not have seen this sale coming.

Nordstrom just announced it’s offering an extremely rare sitewide sale. This kind of sale almost never happens, especially at Nordstrom, as us shopping editors at HuffPost Finds know too well.

For a limited time, almost everything at Nordstrom is 25% off.

The sale comes after Nordstrom sent out an email on Tuesday, Mar. 17, announcing that it would temporarily close all of its U.S. and Canadian stories stores for two weeks.

So far, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will remain online only during the closure. According to the email, Nordstrom employees will still be getting both pay and benefits during the closure.

The Nordstrom sale includes brands that usually don’t have sitewide discounts like Madewell, Levi’s and Topshop.

The beauty and sale sections on the site, which usually don’t have markdowns, also are 25% off. So you can snag beauty products like a Slip silk pillowcase (or two) or the Chanel perfume you’ve always wanted to try.

Since there’s definitely a lot to shop through, we got a head start and found some of the best markdowns right now that can transition into the spring and summer.

We’ve spotted things that’ll go from your head to your toes, literally — like a pearl embellished headband from popular headwear designer Lele Sadoughi and sneakers with embroidered gold stars that’ll go with any printed midi dress.

Here’s the 30 things that have caught our eyes during Nordstrom’s sitewide sale:

1
English Factory Tiered Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $80, get it now for $60.
2
Lele Sadoughi Petite Imitation Pearl Embellished Velvet Headband
Nordstrom
Originally $88, get it now for $66.
3
J.Crew Paint Embroidered Satin Chinos
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get them now for $74.
4
Gibson x International Women's Day The Mom In Style Crop Wide Leg Pants, Main, color, BLACK/ WHITE DOT x International Women's Day The Mom In Style Crop Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get these now for $49.
5
Reformation Rou Midi Fit & Flare Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $74.
6
Superga 2750 Embroidered Sneaker
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get these now for $59.
7
Kate Spade Crop Print Pajamas
Nordstrom
Originally $78, get them now for $59.
8
Faithfull The Brand
Nordstrom
Originally $169, get it now for $127.
9
Madewell Denim Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $118, get it now for $89. It comes in plus sizes, too.
10
Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get them now for $52.
11
Halogen Mock Neck Puff Shoulder Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $52.
12
Madewell Daisy Daydream Sash Tie Wrap Top
Nordstrom
Originally $78, get it now for $59.
13
Helene Berman Jungle Cat Print Pleated Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get it now for $112.
14
J.Crew Parke Blazer
Nordstrom
Originally $198, get it now for $149.
15
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $135, get these now for $101.
16
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Paperbag Waist Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get these now for $74.
17
Sam Edelman Juniper Studded Gladiator Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $130, get these now for $97.
18
Topshop Check Pleat Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get these now for $51.
19
ELOQUII Faux Wrap Knit Dress (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $100, get it now for $75.
20
Jeffrey Campbell Reyn Jewel T-Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $195, get these now for $146.
21
Vince Camuto Leopard V-Neck Top
Nordstrom
Originally $74, get it now for $56.
22
Madewell Leopard Genuine Calf Hair Medium Transport Tote
Nordstrom
Originally $188, get it now for $141.
23
Levi's The Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get these now for $69.
24
1.STATE Basket Weave Crepe Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get these now for $74.
25
Topshop Tie Neck Floral Print Long Sleeve Minidress
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $51.
26
VERO MODA Mesh Sleeve Top
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get it now for $26.
27
Topshop Flower Print Crew T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $26, get it now for $20.
28
Chelsea28 Puff Sleeve Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get it now for $34.
29
VERO MODA Lucia Floral Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it now for $56.
30
Treasure & Bond Short Trench Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $52.

