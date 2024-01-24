Multiple Bestsellers From This Worth-The-Hype Loungewear Brand Are On Sale At Nordstrom

When Kim Kardashian’s loungewear brand, Skims, comes up in conversation, what you’ll often hear are surprised converts woefully admitting that the brand is indeed worth the hype. HuffPost reporter Lydia O’Connor called her recently purchased long-sleeved bodysuit “the most flattering piece of clothing I’ve ever owned,” and senior shopping reporter Lourdes Avila Uribe described the Fits Everybody bralette as possessing a “magical property.”
While neither of these customer-favorites are on sale right now, we happened to spot a number of bestsellers that are on rare sale at Nordstrom — including 29% off an ultra-soft long-sleeved Skims loungewear dress in a classic shade of deep red that one reviewer said “made her feel like Marilyn Monroe.”
The stretchy dress boasts a ribbed fabric that’s made from modal, a tree pulp-derived material known for its softness, breathability and give. (It’s stronger and more suited to wear and tear than its lightweight cousin, rayon.) While the style is available in sizes XXS–4X, only sizes XXS–XL are on sale in this colorway.
The dress has a generous square neckline (that, it’s worth noting, some reviewers found to be significantly low-cut) and wrist-skimming sleeves that offer a cozy appearance. The fit couldn’t be simpler, with a slip-on design and minimally-seamed construction that the brands promises will ”[hug] your body with relaxed comfort.”
Reviewers heartily support this claim, promising that the garment “sucks [them] in comfortably.” It also seems to offer the perfect blend of of easy wear and curb appeal, with reviewers describing a flattering design that lends confidence to a variety of body types. Overall, it’s earned a 4.4-star rating from 1,321 reviews at Nordstrom.
Read some customer accounts in more detail below, or just go ahead and grab this bestseller before it’s gone for good. (You can also check out popular marked-down styles like the square-neck bodysuit or the cozy knit pants for up to 50% off).
“Seriously, at my age I would never think I could pull this off and it would work but honestly, at 72, weighing 185lbs this onyx in size XL just makes me feel like Marilyn Monroe and Kim K all in one. Now I would wear this alone for a very special person at home, but when I am out I usually throw some sort of chiffon see thru kimono or shawl or cardigan over it just because I personally feel more comfortable that way though I could probably pull it off especially in the evening alone. I also bought one of Skims bras that have the straps way over to the side so they do not show when I wear this though you could also wear a lace strap bra and show the lace and it would be sexy. I own two black and one gray along with the cami versions and highly recommend to any woman of any age of any size who just wants to feel like she is ready to rock and roll big time. Don’t be afraid of this dress if you are older. Just make it work your way. Use it as your canvas since it is extremely comfortable and has a unique style all of its’ own.” — LinsueCam
“This is a comfy dress. Sexy too! I ordered XL and ended up with the large. I kept the XL in case I gain weight b/c it’s an awesome dress! Hubby likes it too! XL was large in the bust, but not saggy. (I’m a 38D)” — Sparkle
”I want this in ever color. I’m over the shape wear. But these ribbed lounge dresses are my roman empire.” — Cameron W.
“Very cute and soft material however it sucks you in very comfortably however it is very long.” — Yosii o.
“I need more colors!! I’ve gained over 30 pounds in the last year and I’m feeling very uncomfortable. This dress allowed me to feel sexy even with the extra weight.” — Nicole J.
“Such a great staple piece. So stretchy, soft and comfortable. Great quality. I’m pregnant and I live in these dresses. And also perfect for non-pregnancy too of course.” — Dayknee