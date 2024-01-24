Multiple Bestsellers From This Worth-The-Hype Loungewear Brand Are On Sale At Nordstrom

“Seriously, at my age I would never think I could pull this off and it would work but honestly, at 72, weighing 185lbs this onyx in size XL just makes me feel like Marilyn Monroe and Kim K all in one. Now I would wear this alone for a very special person at home, but when I am out I usually throw some sort of chiffon see thru kimono or shawl or cardigan over it just because I personally feel more comfortable that way though I could probably pull it off especially in the evening alone. I also bought one of Skims bras that have the straps way over to the side so they do not show when I wear this though you could also wear a lace strap bra and show the lace and it would be sexy. I own two black and one gray along with the cami versions and highly recommend to any woman of any age of any size who just wants to feel like she is ready to rock and roll big time. Don’t be afraid of this dress if you are older. Just make it work your way. Use it as your canvas since it is extremely comfortable and has a unique style all of its’ own.” — LinsueCam

“This is a comfy dress. Sexy too! I ordered XL and ended up with the large. I kept the XL in case I gain weight b/c it’s an awesome dress! Hubby likes it too! XL was large in the bust, but not saggy. (I’m a 38D)” — Sparkle



”I want this in ever color. I’m over the shape wear. But these ribbed lounge dresses are my roman empire.” — Cameron W.

“Very cute and soft material however it sucks you in very comfortably however it is very long.” — Yosii o.

“I need more colors!! I’ve gained over 30 pounds in the last year and I’m feeling very uncomfortable. This dress allowed me to feel sexy even with the extra weight.” — Nicole J.

“Such a great staple piece. So stretchy, soft and comfortable. Great quality. I’m pregnant and I live in these dresses. And also perfect for non-pregnancy too of course.” — Dayknee