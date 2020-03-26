HuffPost Finds

The Nordstrom 2020 Spring Sale Is Here. Here's What's Actually Worth Buying.

Right now, you can get up to 40% off from brands like Free People, Levi's and Madewell.

Nordstrom's Spring Sale is live, and here's everything you need to know about it.
If you’re a Nordstrom lover, you’ve probably noticed the brand has had a busy few weeks — the Winter Sale was just last month, and then there was surprise sitewide sale last week.

And Nordstrom just went live with another sale. This time around it’s the brand’s annual Spring Sale, with select items up to 40% off. It includes styles from beloved brands like Free People, Levi’s and Madewell.

As always, Nordstrom is offering free shipping and returns during the sale.

Until March 29, Nordstrom is also offering reward members five points for every dollar they spend, and card holders 10 points for every dollar spent. (Members usually only get a point for each dollar they spend, and card holders get three.) Those points can be traded in for Nordstrom “Notes,” which are credits that can be applied to orders.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are currently online only ― Nordstrom said it would close all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks, starting on March 17, due to coronavirus ― but Nordstrom employees are still receiving pay and benefits.

Of course, we just had to see what was hiding in Nordstrom’s Spring Sale and picked out some favorites, including a comfy sweatshirt dress from Free People and high-waisted wedgie jeans from Levi’s.

Check out our favorite finds from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale:

1
Halogen V-Neck Merino Wool Blend Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41.
2
Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Originally $180, get these now for $126.
3
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Padded V-Neck Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $58, get it now for $35.
4
Nordstrom Modern Waffle Robe
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
5
Free People Spring Bound Crochet Yoke Top
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $59.
6
All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic
Nordstrom
Originally $42, get it now for $25.
7
Gibson Cozy Ribbed Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $30.
8
All in Favor Button Back Top
Nordstrom
Originally $39, get it now for $23.
9
Chelsea28 Notch Detail Duster
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
10
Socialite Tie Ankle Satin Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get these now for $27.
11
Madewell Silk Camp Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $110, get it now for $66.
12
Madewell Placed Stripe Allister Pullover Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $59.
13
Zella Miami Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
14
patricia green 'Diana' Slipper
Nordstrom
Originally $70, get them now for $46.
15
Sundown by Splendid Tie Dye Long Sleeve Crop Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Originally $38, get it now for $23.
16
BP. Pointelle Stripe Top
Nordstrom
Originally $19, get it now for $11.
17
Zella Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get these now for $39.
18
Endless Summer by Free People Magnolia Mini Sweatshirt Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $51.
19
Wacoal Lace Impression Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $34.
20
Nordstrom Hacci Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
21
Leith High Waist Belted Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41.
22
UGG Nya Short Jersey Pajamas
Nordstrom
Originally $78, get the set for $47.
23
CeCe Pleat Sleeve Collared Crepe Blouse
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it now for $55.
24
City Chic Explore Shirt (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it now for $38.
25
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get them now for $63.
