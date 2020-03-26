HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Gado Images via Getty Images Nordstrom's Spring Sale is live, and here's everything you need to know about it.

If you’re a Nordstrom lover, you’ve probably noticed the brand has had a busy few weeks — the Winter Sale was just last month, and then there was surprise sitewide sale last week.

And Nordstrom just went live with another sale. This time around it’s the brand’s annual Spring Sale, with select items up to 40% off. It includes styles from beloved brands like Free People, Levi’s and Madewell.

As always, Nordstrom is offering free shipping and returns during the sale.

Until March 29, Nordstrom is also offering reward members five points for every dollar they spend, and card holders 10 points for every dollar spent. (Members usually only get a point for each dollar they spend, and card holders get three.) Those points can be traded in for Nordstrom “Notes,” which are credits that can be applied to orders.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are currently online only ― Nordstrom said it would close all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks, starting on March 17, due to coronavirus ― but Nordstrom employees are still receiving pay and benefits.

Of course, we just had to see what was hiding in Nordstrom’s Spring Sale and picked out some favorites, including a comfy sweatshirt dress from Free People and high-waisted wedgie jeans from Levi’s.