Nordstrom

Madewell ribbed long sleeve turtleneck

This lightweight, creamy Madewell top is designed with soft, ribbed fabric that can be worn with everything from trousers to jeans and skirts. It has a body-skimming silhouette and couldn't be cozier. Wear it on its own or layer it under a blazer or denim jacket. It's available in XXS in the cream hue and up to an XL in the two other shades.