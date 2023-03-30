ShoppingStylenordstromsale

The Best Deals To Shop From Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Get fresh duds for the whole family, plus pick up goodies for your home and restock your beauty cabinet while you’re at it.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Rag & Bone <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frag-and-bone-icons-flight-shirt-jacket%2F7078811" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frag-and-bone-icons-flight-shirt-jacket%2F7078811" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">jacket</a>, Boy Smells <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fpurple-kush-scented-candle%2F5045372" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fpurple-kush-scented-candle%2F5045372" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">candle</a> and Eloquii t<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fopen-front-tweed-jacket-plus-size%2F7220160" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="weed jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6421ae72e4b0dd51111e6147&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fopen-front-tweed-jacket-plus-size%2F7220160" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">weed jacket</a>.
Nordstrom
A Rag & Bone jacket, Boy Smells candle and Eloquii tweed jacket.

One of our favorite fashion retailers, Nordstrom, is making it easier than ever to pick up a few closet and home staples thanks to their spring sale.

Now through April 11, you can save up to 60% on some of Nordstrom’s most popular and best-selling brands, including Madewell, Tory Burch, AllSaints, Free People, Rag & Bone and so much more. Whether you’re in the market for wedding season looks, want to replace a few casual everyday staples or need more options for the office, Nordstrom has you covered.

The sale includes all of Nordstrom’s most popular categories, so you can pick up goodies for your home, restock your beauty cabinet and get fresh duds for the whole family. Below, we’ve rounded up 19 of the best deals in the sale, from candles to kitchen gadgets, swimsuits, dresses, suits and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Nordstrom
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Gender Inclusive Zig Kinetica sneaker
How cool is this sneaker from the Reebok and Victoria Beckham collaboration? This gender-neutral shoe has a cushy removable insole that feels like a dream and is available in women's 5.5/men's 4 to women's 13.5/men's 12.5.
$143 at Nordstrom (originally $220)
2
Nordstrom
AllSaints Melody Nerissa midi slipdress
Available in sizes 2 through 10, this beautiful slip dress is perfect for a cocktail party, a summer wedding or even just a sunny day out and about. It has a simple and elegant silhouette with a subtle pattern you might not even notice at first.
$199.99 at Nordstrom (originally $299.99)
3
Nordstrom
Rag & Bone flight shacket
The perfect spring layer, this men's flight jacket from Rag & Bone has a similar silhouette to a classic French chore jacket. It's versatile, can be worn over and under layers depending on the weather, comes in a neutral green hue and will look good with just about every aesthetic. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.
$79 at Nordstrom (originally $395)
4
Nordstrom
Nike hooded fleece baby romper
It doesn't get much sweeter than a baby with bear ears, and this wildly adorable romper from Nike is the perfect way to keep your little one warm and cozy. It's made with super-soft high-pile fleece with a front zip, the Nike logo and little bear footprints on the bum. It's available in sizes NB to 18 months in two colors.
$17.60+ at Nordstrom (originally $44)
5
Nordstrom
Samsøe Samsøe Kai trousers
Add a splash of color to your work wardrobe with these springy trousers from Samsøe Samsøe. They feature an elegant pleat down the front and are tailored to go well with all manner of tops and shoes. They're available in this lovely aqua color in sizes XXS to XL.
$137.50 at Nordstrom (originally $250)
6
Nordstrom
Fellow Ode Brew grinder
Available in black and matte white, this coffee bean grinder from Fellow is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. It's an electric grinder that will come in handy every morning, with a strong motor that gives beans a precise grind for a delicious morning cup of joe.
$199.99 at Nordstrom (originally $299)
7
Nordstrom
Good American distressed jeans
Available in standard and plus sizes from 00 to 26, these distressed jeans have a worn-in, faded look and just the right amount of stretch. They're as comfortable as they are stylish and cool.
$99.99 at Nordstrom (originally $139)
8
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Eleanor pavé slide sandal
Treat yourself to a fresh pair of heels before wedding season arrives with these delightful Tory Burch kitten heel slides. They feature a bejeweled logo and square toe that is as timeless and chic as ever. They're available in sizes 5.5 to 11.
$278.60 at Nordstrom (originally $398)
9
Nordstrom
Boss Liam button down shirt
Available in sizes S to XXL, this button-down from Boss has an oversized check pattern in blues and greys and can be worn under layers, on days off or for office days. It's versatile and lightweight, easy to coordinate with other pieces and will stay in style for a long time.
$96 at Nordstrom (originally $128)
10
Nordstrom
Boy Smells Purple Kush scented candle
If you're a fan of Boy Smells candles or simply want to add a few new scents to your home, check out their delicious Purple Kush candle. Made from coconut wax and beeswax, it features notes of cannabis, suede, tulip, purple cassis and lilac along with violet and vetiver.
$28.80+ at Nordstrom (originally $44)
11
Nordstrom
Free People Heart Eyes lacy slip skirt
Slip skirts aren't going anywhere, and the addition of lace to this beauty from Free People makes it even more flirtatious and ideal for spring. It has a sultry bias-cut that is airy and breezy. It's available in sizes XS to XL in two different colors.
$57.20+ at Nordstrom (originally $88)
12
Nordstrom
Topman Co-ord striped cardigan
Available in sizes S to XL, this cardigan has a slim fit and a bold, colorful striped pattern. It has a v-neckline and button closure along the front, making it an ideal springtime layering piece.
$35.75 at Nordstrom (originally $65)
13
Nordstrom
Madewell ribbed long sleeve turtleneck
This lightweight, creamy Madewell top is designed with soft, ribbed fabric that can be worn with everything from trousers to jeans and skirts. It has a body-skimming silhouette and couldn't be cozier. Wear it on its own or layer it under a blazer or denim jacket. It's available in XXS in the cream hue and up to an XL in the two other shades.
$21+ at Nordstrom (originally $42)
14
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond kids' cotton graphic tee
How cute is this retro-inspired Polaroid-themed T-shirt for kids? It's made of soft, breathable cotton and has a relaxed fit that kids can grow into. It's perfect for the carefree, fun summer days ahead. It's available in sizes M, L and XL.
$11.20 at Nordstrom (originally $28)
15
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Grow with Me baby organic cotton drawstring pants
Ensconce your precious baby in these ultra-soft drawstring pants from Nordstrom. They're made with durable cotton with rolled cuffs and a stretchy waist that can accommodate your baby as they grow. These pants are available in two colors in sizes NB to 24 months.
$7.20 at Nordstrom (originally $16)
16
Nordstrom
Eloquii open front tweed jacket
No longer reserved for stylish French grannies, collarless lady jackets are huge right now. This creamy tweed version from Eloquii is stylish, elegant and timeless, making it a great longterm investment. Get it while you can, because it's flying off the shelves. It's currently available in sizes 14 and 16.
$77.98 at Nordstrom (originally $129.95)
17
Nordstrom
Nordstrom marble and wood serving board
Elevate your cheese plates with a fresh new serving board. Made of marble and mango wood, it's a smooth, chic upscale platter for all your charcuterie needs. It's available in two different colors.
$17.55 at Nordstrom (originally $39)
18
Nordstrom
Cos herringbone recycled wool blend coat
Buying a winter coat at the end of the season may seem counter-intuitive, but it's actually the best time of year to invest in outerwear. The prices can't be beat and if you pick a timeless silhouette like this one, it'll be in style for seasons to come. This herringbone coat is made with a recycled wool blend fabric and is tailored to perfection, with a long length and vintage-inspired notched lapels. Available in sizes 34 to 44.
$245 at Nordstrom (originally $350)
19
Nordstrom
Miles the Label French terry sweatshirt for babies
This organic cotton sweatshirt for littles has a sweetly fun block print in gentle grey and white colors. It's an easy coverup during cozy evenings with a relaxed fit for room to grow. It's available in sizes 9 months to 24 months.
$22.10 at Nordstrom (originally $34)
