The Best Home Items To Get During The Nordstrom Spring Sale

Make your home sweet home even sweeter with these finds hiding in Nordstrom's Spring Sale.

From cheese boards to candles, there are a lot of home items on sale at Nordstrom right now.
Your home sweet home might be working overtime to keep up with everyone staying in — whether that’s with all the bread that everyone seems to be baking from scratch or wine glasses that are working overtime for at-home happy hours.

While you might be looking for some loungewear to live in while you work from home and plants for your impromptu workspace, you might also be in need of something to spruce up your space since you’re spending more time in it.

Luckily, the Nordstrom Spring Sale is in full swing. While there are a lot of deals to dig through (like a half-off silk shirt from Madewell and pair of plush slippers), it’s the home section that’s hiding steals that made us do a double-take. There are markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Smeg and Anthropologie (which are almost never on sale).

From a coffeemaker for all your afternoon coffee breaks to a Le Creuset casserole dish for dinner to a portable speaker when you need to listen to some music while getting through your emails, we spotted the best home items to get on sale right now at Nordstrom.

Check out these home items hiding in the Nordstrom Spring Sale:

1
Marimekko Pienet Kivet Accent Pillow
Anthropologie
Originally $40, get it now for $30.
2
DKNY Chatter Rug
Nordstrom
Originally $30, get it now for $22.
3
Surya Home Laney Table Lamp
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get it now for $57.
4
All Clad 2-Quart Stainless Steel Tea Kettle
Nordstrom
Originally $150, get it now for $100.
5
smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker
Nordstrom
Originally $200, get it now for $150.
6
Le Creuset Salt Mill
Nordstrom
Originally $50, get it now for $40.
7
Le Creuset 3 1/2 Quart Stoneware Casserole & Platter Lid
Nordstrom
Originally $138, get it now for $110.
8
Urbanears Rålis Portable Speaker
Nordstrom
Originally $200, get it now for $120.
9
Voluspa Japonica Chawan Bowl Two-Wick Embossed Glass Candle
Nordstrom
Originally $30, get it now for $23.
10
Ted Baker London Crane Print Accent Pillow
Nordstrom
Originally $50, get it now for $37.
11
W&P Design Porter Ceramic Portable Bowl
Nordstrom
Originally $40, get it now for $32.
12
'Healthier Together' Cookbook
Nordstrom
Originally $25, get it now for $15.
13
Nordstrom Ripple Knit Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41.
14
Anthropologie Everst Set of 3 Cheese Knives
Nordstrom
Originally $48, get the set now for $29.
15
Heart + Paw Pet Dish
Nordstrom
Originally $42, get it now for $25.
16
Crosley Radio Voyager Turntable
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get it now for $67.
17
Anthropologie Swirl Cheese Board
Nordstrom
Originally $48, get it now for $29.
18
Anthropologie Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle
Nordstrom
Originally $30, get it now for $24.
19
Le Creuset Stoneware French Press
Nordstrom
Originally $88, get it now for $75.
20
Anthropologie Plaid Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Originally $78, get it now for $47.
21
Anthropologie Isadora Accent Pillow
Nordstrom
Originally $78, get it now for $55.
22
Ted Baker London Arboretum Comforter & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Originally $200, the full/queen size is on sale for $150.
23
Nordstrom Leopard Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $29.
24
Cold Picnic Boob Bathmat
Nordstrom
Originally $60, get it now for $45.
25
Cold Picnic Boob Accent Pillow Cover
Nordstrom
Originally $70, get it now for $53.
