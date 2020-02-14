HuffPost Finds

The Best Light Jackets, Trench And Rain Coats On Sale At Nordstrom's Winter Sale

It might be a winter sale, but there's a lot of spring coats on sale right now at Nordstrom.

While we’re weeks away from the end of winter, you might be feeling tired of carrying around your hats, gloves and scarves everywhere.

If you’re looking forward to spring, you probably have your shorts and sandals on standby for when the temperature rises.

Still, it can take awhile for the frost to thaw and flowers to spring up. So you’ll need a jacket for the mornings and nights when it’s a little too chilly to just wear short sleeves.

Luckily, Nordstrom just went live with its Winter Sale now through Feb. 24, with fan-favorite brands like Free People and Madewell up to 40% off.

While it might be a winter sale, there’s actually a lot markdowns on spring coats at Nordstrom. And you can snag them on sale now to wear later on.

Check out these coats that’ll be perfect for the spring in Nordstrom’s Winter Sale:

Topshop Marsha Longline Belted Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $170, get it now for $85.
1.STATE Soft Twill Belted Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $179, get it now for $107.
Halogen Hooded Trench Coat (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $189, get it now for $147.
J.Crew Perfect Leopard Rain Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $130, get it now for $91.
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Moto Detail Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $220, get it now for $147.
ALLSAINTS Brooke Knit Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $150, get it now for $90.
Halogen Hooded Cinch Waist Rain Jacket (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $189, get it now for $150.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Barn Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $160, get it now for $107.
Vince Camuto Notch Collar Long Parisian Crepe Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $179, get it now $108.
Helene Berman Plaid Oversize Belted Wrap Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $345, get it now for $140.
Cole Haan Faux Leather Trim Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $200, get it now for $120.
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Faux Shearling Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get it now for $77.
Treasure & Bond Plaid Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get it now for $89.
Gallery Hooded Raincoat with Liner (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $225, get it now for $151.
London Fog Heritage Silver Button Water Repellent Raincoat
Nordstrom
Originally $228, get it now for $150.
Sanctuary Wind Swept Soft Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get it now for $89.
Lucky Brand The Relaxed Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $179, get it now for $107.
TDC Utility Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $54.
Free People Seize The Day Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $168, get it now for $101.
Alex Mill Puff Puff Relaxed Fit Twill Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $298, get it now for $179.
Rachel Roy Drawstring Waist Jacket (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $159, get it now for $95.
The Odells Oversize Blazer
Nordstrom
Originally $294, get it now for $176.
French Connection Belinda Mix Check Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $248, get it now for $124.
Lucky Brand Fringe Wool Blend Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $199, get it now for $119.
1.STATE Dynamite Plaid Ruched Sleeve Blazer
Nordstrom
Originally $169, get it now for $101.
