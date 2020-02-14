HuffPost Finds

10 Finds Under $50 Hiding In Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Your wallet won't be too much lighter with these fashionable Nordstrom sale finds that are under $50.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

After all the Presidents Day sales happening right now on the must-haves you’ve been missing around the house like mattresses and furniture, you might be feeling like treating yourself.

Nordstrom just went live with its winter sale that’ll go until Feb. 24. While you might be feeling fatigued about the freezing temperatures so far, it’s your chance to stock up on spring styles way before the first May flowers.

Fortunately, if you don’t want to spend a fortune, you don’t have to. We found some of the best finds hiding in Nordstrom’s sale that are under $50. Your wallet will definitely thank you.

Check out these 10 products that are under $50 during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale:

1
A silk sleeping mask that one of our editors is obsessed with
Nordstrom
One of our editors has the zodiac version of this mask. For a good night's sleep (and to not stare at your phone before bed), this silk mask will do just the trick. It's on sale for $40, down from $50.
2
A pair of sunnies that'll have you seeing the world in rose-colored glasses
Nordstrom
Well, technically in shades of lavender. But still. These sunglasses will come in handy when the sun's shining and you're on your way to somewhere warm. These sunglasses are on sale for $39, down from $55.
3
A pair of crawler earrings that are starstruck
Nordstrom
The celestial trend isn't a galaxy away, it's here to stay. These crawlers are just the right amount of sparkle. They're are on sale for $35, down from $58.
4
A gold card case for when you don't want to carry around a lot
Nordstrom
This can actually fit in your pocket when you're running around doing errands. And it's from Marc Jacobs. The card case on sale for $39, down from $65.
5
A pair of gold loafers with a twist
Nordstrom
If you don't really like wearing heels, loafers can go with anything from jeans to a dress. These are on sale for $40, down from $80.
6
A half moon shoulder bag with a faux croc finish
Nordstrom
Just slip on a slip dress and strappy sandals and you'll be a '90s daydream. It's on sale for $35, down from $59.
7
A pleated midi skirt that'll be easy and breezy in the spring
Nordstrom
You can easily just toss on a t-shirt, pair of sneakers and look effortless in this skirt. It's on sale for $47, down from $79.
8
A leather shirtdress that'll tough and sophisticated
Nordstrom
Get yourself a dress that can do both — and this dress does, giving you both some edge and elegance. And we had to double take at the price: it's exactly half-off at $50.
9
A plaid shirt that's meant to be oversized
Nordstrom
Roll up the sleeves, tuck in, leave it loose: the possibilities are endless with this plaid. It's on sale for $41, down from $69.
10
A lightweight blazer made from linen and cotton
Nordstrom
It'll be your go-to when it's hot outside and will take you from a conference call to cocktails. It's on sale for $41, down from $69.
shoppableshoppingfinds salefinds styleBest deals