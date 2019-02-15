Style & Beauty

Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Full Of Amazing Deals. Here Are The Best Ones.

We're eyeing this lavender midi dress, leopard rain boots, and these "live-in" leggings.
Looking for the best buys from Nordstrom's big winter sale? We've got you covered.

Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is here, and that means 40 percent off everything from shoes and bags to clothes and home items through Feb. 25.

You’ll find on-sale raincoats and spring-ready mules and slides to buy now and save for later, like this camo waterproof parka from The North Face and these chunky-heeled black pointy mules for work.

To help you save time and money, we’ve pulled together a short list of some of the best deals we’re seeing during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale. But get moving because sizes and styles may sell out quickly.

1
Madewell Flannel Courier Shirt
Nordstrom
Normally $74, on sale for $44.
2
Leith Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $89, on sale for $45.
3
Madewell D-Ring Handle Leather Mini Bag
Nordstrom
Normally $128, on sale for $77.
4
Reformation Carina Midi Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $218, on sale for $130.
5
CC Corso Como Jackey Slingback Flat
Nordstrom
Normally $119, on sale for $60.
6
Zella Live In 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Normally $54, on sale for $32.
7
Eliza J Off The Shoulder Midi Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $148, on sale for $89.
8
Something Navy Long Faux Shearling Coat
Nordstrom
Normally $200, on sale for $119.
9
Hunter Original Leopard Print Refined Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $145, on sale for $97.
10
Astr The Label Lace Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $89 to $100, on sale for $53 to $89.
11
Madewell Thistle Camisole Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $138, on sale for $83.
