Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is here, and that means 40 percent off everything from shoes and bags to clothes and home items through Feb. 25.
You’ll find on-sale raincoats and spring-ready mules and slides to buy now and save for later, like this camo waterproof parka from The North Face and these chunky-heeled black pointy mules for work.
To help you save time and money, we’ve pulled together a short list of some of the best deals we’re seeing during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale. But get moving because sizes and styles may sell out quickly.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Madewell Flannel Courier Shirt
Nordstrom
2
Leith Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
3
Madewell D-Ring Handle Leather Mini Bag
Nordstrom
4
Reformation Carina Midi Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
5
CC Corso Como Jackey Slingback Flat
Nordstrom
6
Zella Live In 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
7
Eliza J Off The Shoulder Midi Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
8
Something Navy Long Faux Shearling Coat
Nordstrom
9
Hunter Original Leopard Print Refined Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
10
Astr The Label Lace Midi Dress
Nordstrom
11
Madewell Thistle Camisole Jumpsuit
Nordstrom