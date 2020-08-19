Style & Beauty

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is A Gold Mine For Coats And Jackets

We found leather jackets, teddy coats, bomber jackets, rain coats, wool coats and puffers on sale for both men and women.
It's never too early to grab the perfect fall coat.
You might still be soaking in those long summer days, but fall is only a few weeks away, which means you might be sorting through your seasonal wardrobe.

Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is going on now through Aug. 30. If you’re looking for a lightweight jacket for brisk afternoon walks or puffer in preparation for the winter, the sale is a good time to grab a deal.

During the sale, you’ll find markdowns on brands like Sam Edelman, Cole Haan and The North Face. We’ve been busy combing through the sale to find sweaters on sale, comfortable bralettes and sports bras that are marked down and even deals on plus-size clothing.

Last fall was all about teddy coats, oversized denim and long leather jackets, so we’re not surprised to see similar styles sticking around for another season. We’re loving this Free People Tessa teddy coat that’s on sale for $100, perfect for quick coffee runs and casual nights out. The best deal we’ve seen is on this men’s Levis denim trucker jacket that’s almost half off for $50.

Below, we’ve rounded up cozy men’s and women’s coats and jackets from the Nordstrom sale so you can freshen up your fall wardrobe from the comfort of your couch.

Take a look:

1
Free People Tessa Teddy Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $168, on sale for $100 at Nordstrom.
2
All Saints Udan Slim Fit Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $198, on sale for $130 at Nordstrom.
3
BP. Denim Jacket with Removable Faux Shearling Collar
Nordstrom
Originally $69, on sale for $41 at Nordstrom.
4
Cole Haan Signature Water Resistant Car Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $265, on sale for $150 at Nordstrom.
5
BlankNYC Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $98, on sale for $57 at Nordstrom.
6
Cole Haan Wool Blend Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $275, on sale for $160 at Nordstrom.
7
Sam Edelman Notched Collar Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $240, on sale for $150 at Nordstrom.
8
Marc New York Doyle Soft Shell Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $250, on sale for $125 at Nordstrom.
9
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $180, on sale for $100 at Nordstrom.
10
Marc New York Baltic Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Fill Parka
Nordstrom
Originally $275, on sale for $150 at Nordstrom.
11
Kenneth Cole New York Houndstooth Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $300, on sale for $180 at Nordstrom.
12
Cole Haan Italian Wool Blend Overcoat
Nordstrom
Originally $598, on sale for $350 at Nordstrom.
13
The North Face Rissy 2 Hooded Water Repellent Raincoat
Nordstrom
Originally $120, on sale for $85 at Nordstrom.
14
Levis Denim Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $98, on sale for $50 at Nordstrom.
15
Via Spiga Packable Hooded Raincoat
Nordstrom
Originally $180, on sale for $120 at Nordstrom.
16
The North Face Balham 500 Fill Power Down Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $229, on sale for $210 at Nordstrom.
17
Pendleton Forest Park Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $375, on sale for $230 at Nordstrom.
18
Patagonia Nano Puff® Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $249, on sale for $175 at Nordstrom.
19
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Moto Detail Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $220, on sale for $130 at Nordstrom.
20
Sam Edelman Notch Collar Tweed Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $190, on sale for $130 at Nordstrom.
21
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Coat with Faux Shearling Lining
Nordstrom
Originally $220, on sale for $130 at Nordstrom.
