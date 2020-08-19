Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is A Gold Mine For Coats And Jackets

HuffPost It's never too early to grab the perfect fall coat.

You might still be soaking in those long summer days, but fall is only a few weeks away, which means you might be sorting through your seasonal wardrobe.

Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is going on now through Aug. 30. If you’re looking for a lightweight jacket for brisk afternoon walks or puffer in preparation for the winter, the sale is a good time to grab a deal.

Last fall was all about teddy coats, oversized denim and long leather jackets, so we’re not surprised to see similar styles sticking around for another season. We’re loving this Free People Tessa teddy coat that’s on sale for $100, perfect for quick coffee runs and casual nights out. The best deal we’ve seen is on this men’s Levis denim trucker jacket that’s almost half off for $50.

Below, we’ve rounded up cozy men’s and women’s coats and jackets from the Nordstrom sale so you can freshen up your fall wardrobe from the comfort of your couch.

Take a look: