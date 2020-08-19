HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
In case you haven’t heard, real bras are canceled these days in favor of bralettes.
If you’ve been spending more time at home, you might have traded in your everyday underwire bra for a sports bra, wireless bralette or no bra at all. The days of unhooking your bra after a long day at work feel like a distant memory.
Whether you’ve embraced barely-there bralettes or are looking for an excuse to break out your laciest lingerie, there are plenty of bras on sale during Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale.
In case you missed the news, Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year is now open to all shoppers now through Aug. 30. We’ve already been busy combing through the sale to find everything from the best plus-size clothing in the sale, to beauty deals from brands like Kiehl’s and La Mer.
During the sale, you’ll also find bras from beloved lingerie brands like Wacoal, Calvin Klein and even Spanx, which is also price-matching Nordstrom’s deals on its own site.
Most notably, the cult-favorite Natori Feathers underwire contour bra with 3,000 reviews is on sale for just $40 right now, and it’s available in plenty of other styles and colors. But if you’re looking for something more lounge-friendly, this True & Co. True Body V-neck bralette is marked down to $30.
Below, we’ve combed through the sale racks and rounded up the best bras, bralettes and sports bras in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.
Take a look: