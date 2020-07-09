HuffPost Finds

We found the most worth-it items from <a href="https://yhoo.it/31V0iQo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nordstrom extra 25% off sale items promotion</a>&nbsp;that's going on now through July 15.&nbsp;
For those who exclusively stocked up on leggings and long-sleeved loungewear when a stay-at-home order went into effect in mid-March, the current heatwave washing over much of the U.S. might have you scouring your closet for clothes that won’t make you sweat.

Luckily, Nordstrom is hosting on a summer sale you don’t want to miss.

You can find an additional 25% off sale items at Nordstrom now through July 15. You’ll see major markdowns on beloved brands like Steve Madden, Tory Burch and Leith.

You might use the sale as a good excuse to snag airy activewear, lightweight summer dresses and sandals for walking around the yard.

If you plan on staying cool in your new inflatable pool, the sale includes plenty of swimsuits, like this Chelsea28 Belted Textured One-Piece Swimsuit is on sale for $27. You can also snag these fabulous Melissa Beach Slides for $63 that are sure to make a splash wherever this summer takes you.

Perhaps the best deal we’ve spotted is on this Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress, with a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews. It normally retails for $56, but it’s currently on sale for just $28. This cotton dress features ruching on one side for a figure-flattering fit that can be dressed up for date night and down for chilling on the couch.

Keep scrolling for our guide to the most worth-it items that are included in Nordstrom’s sale on sale.

Take a look below:

A chic pair of sandals
Normally $89, these Natrulizer Fairfax Sandals are on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
A chic but casual cotton dress
Normally $56, this Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress is on sale for $29 at Nordstrom.
A figure-flattering swimsuit
Normally $89, this Chelsea28 Belted Textured One-Piece Swimsuit is on sale for $27 at Nordstrom. https://fave.co/2Dqumt0
Some stretchy shorts for work and weekends
Normally $60, find these 1901 Ballard Slim Fit Stretch Chambray Shorts on sale for $22 from Nordstrom.
A fabulous beach slide
Normally $85, this Melissa Beach Slide Sandal is on sale for just $63 at Nordstrom.
A moisture-wicking sports bra
Normally $38, this Nike Swoosh Sports Bra is on sale for $29 at Nordstrom.
A pair of white cutoff shorts
Normally $70, these Levi's 501 High Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts are on sale for $63 at Nordstrom.
A versatile tank for high temperatures
Normally $10, this BP Scoop Neck Crop Tank is on sale for just $5 at Nordstrom.
Shoes that are as comfortable as slippers
Normally $100, get these 1901 Marco Driving Shoes on sale for $38 from Nordstrom.
This slinky slip dress
Normally $68, this Topshop Cowl Back Satin Slipdress is on sale for $26 at Nordstrom.
A lightweight dress shirt
Normally $158, this Rails Charli Shirt is on sale for $52 at Nordstrom.
A comfy cotton tank
Normally $24, this Bella + Canvas Racerback Crop Tank is on sale for $11 at Nordstrom.
A pair of platform sandals that are easy to walk in
Normally $80, these Bandi Platform Wedge Sandals are on sale for $55 at Nordstrom.
A pair of everyday jeans
Normally $98, these Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans are on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
A cute and flowy dress
Normally $49, this Callie Ruffle Minidress is on sale for $22 at Nordstrom.
