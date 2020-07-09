HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
For those who exclusively stocked up on leggings and long-sleeved loungewear when a stay-at-home order went into effect in mid-March, the current heatwave washing over much of the U.S. might have you scouring your closet for clothes that won’t make you sweat.
Luckily, Nordstrom is hosting on a summer sale you don’t want to miss.
You can find an additional 25% off sale items at Nordstrom now through July 15. You’ll see major markdowns on beloved brands like Steve Madden, Tory Burch and Leith.
You might use the sale as a good excuse to snag airy activewear, lightweight summer dresses and sandals for walking around the yard.
If you plan on staying cool in your new inflatable pool, the sale includes plenty of swimsuits, like this Chelsea28 Belted Textured One-Piece Swimsuit is on sale for $27. You can also snag these fabulous Melissa Beach Slides for $63 that are sure to make a splash wherever this summer takes you.
Perhaps the best deal we’ve spotted is on this Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress, with a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews. It normally retails for $56, but it’s currently on sale for just $28. This cotton dress features ruching on one side for a figure-flattering fit that can be dressed up for date night and down for chilling on the couch.
Keep scrolling for our guide to the most worth-it items that are included in Nordstrom’s sale on sale.
Take a look below: