For those who exclusively stocked up on leggings and long-sleeved loungewear when a stay-at-home order went into effect in mid-March, the current heatwave washing over much of the U.S. might have you scouring your closet for clothes that won’t make you sweat.

Luckily, Nordstrom is hosting on a summer sale you don’t want to miss.

You might use the sale as a good excuse to snag airy activewear, lightweight summer dresses and sandals for walking around the yard.

Perhaps the best deal we’ve spotted is on this Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress, with a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews. It normally retails for $56, but it’s currently on sale for just $28. This cotton dress features ruching on one side for a figure-flattering fit that can be dressed up for date night and down for chilling on the couch.

Keep scrolling for our guide to the most worth-it items that are included in Nordstrom’s sale on sale.