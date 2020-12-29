HuffPost Finds

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Here To Kick Off 2021 In Style

Save on sweaters, activewear and winter accessories during Nordstrom's last sale of 2020

While most of us just want 2020 to be over for Christmas, there’s a chance Santa forgot to get a few of the other items on your wishlist.

Perhaps you were hinting at getting some new items for your work-from-home wardrobe or a silk pillowcase for better beauty sleep, only to be gifted socks.

Fortunately, Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is here until Jan. 3 with up to 40% off best-selling brands like Adidas, Free People and Madewell. It’s Nordstrom’s last sale of 2020, so you’ll find Zoom-appropriate sweaters and pants with plenty of stretch on sale.

We found a lot of markdowns on activewear and workout gear, whether you’re searching for sneakers to break a sweat in or a trendy track jacket for running errands.

With temperatures dropping you might want to bundle up with a knitted pom pom beanie or a set of texting gloves. Staying home this season? Why not wrap yourself up on a couch with a cozy throw blanket and new pair of slippers.

Here are some of the best finds from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale to kick off 2021 in style and comfort.

Take a look below:

Vero Moda Daisy Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
This sweater features a slouchy turtleneck and boxy silhouette for a comfy fit. Normally $59, get it on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
Adidas Originals Primeblue Superstar Track Jacket
Nordstrom
This lightweight track jacket is an athleisure staple. Normally $75, get it on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
Slip for beauty sleep Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set
Nordstrom
This silk pillowcase and eye mask help keep your hair frizz-free and skincare from rubbing off. Normally $122, get it on sale for $92 at Nordstrom.
Thread & Supply Wubby Colorblock Fleece Pullover
Nordstrom
This fuzzy fleece features a cheetah lapel for a pop of print. Normally $78, get it on sale for $42 at Nordstrom.
Daniel Buchler Cotton Blend Lounge Pants
Nordstrom
These cozy cotton joggers are perfect for working from home. Normally $95, get it on sale for $57 at Nordstrom.
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker
Nordstrom
These lightweight sneakers are perfect for exercise and walks. Normally $85, get it on sale for $51 at Nordstrom.
Socialite V-Neck Top
Nordstrom
This long-sleeve top is lightweight and can be dressed up or down. Normally $39, get it on sale for $25 at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater
Nordstrom
This wool sweater is washable and cozy for every occasion. Normally $85, get it on sale for $51 at Nordstrom.
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump
Nordstrom
This top-rated lotion keeps skin hydrated and healthy. Normally $80, get it on sale for $64 at Nordstrom.
1.State Lattice V-Back Waffle Weave Sweater
Nordstrom
This lightweight waffle sweater has a statement detail in the back. Normally $59, get it on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
1901 Stripe Long Sleeve Henley
Nordstrom
This cozy henley is lightweight enough for easy layering. Normally $60, get it on sale for $36 at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
This plush blanket is perfect for curling up on the couch and with every purchase, Nordstrom donates a portion of proceeds to Operation Warm, an organization that provides winter coats to kids in your local community. Normally $40, get it on sale for $28 at Nordstrom.
Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
This cotton sweater has a chunky knit and mock neck. Normally $78, get it on sale for $50 at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
This wool sweater is a winter essential and it's washable. Normally $80, get it on sale for $47 at Nordstrom.
Madewell Chunky Pompom Beanie
Nordstrom
This cozy wool beanie with an oversized pom pom is perfect for staying warm on afternoon walks. Normally $42, get it on sale for $29 at Nordstrom.
