While most of us just want 2020 to be over for Christmas, there’s a chance Santa forgot to get a few of the other items on your wishlist.
Perhaps you were hinting at getting some new items for your work-from-home wardrobe or a silk pillowcase for better beauty sleep, only to be gifted socks.
Fortunately, Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is here until Jan. 3 with up to 40% off best-selling brands like Adidas, Free People and Madewell. It’s Nordstrom’s last sale of 2020, so you’ll find Zoom-appropriate sweaters and pants with plenty of stretch on sale.
We found a lot of markdowns on activewear and workout gear, whether you’re searching for sneakers to break a sweat in or a trendy track jacket for running errands.
With temperatures dropping you might want to bundle up with a knitted pom pom beanie or a set of texting gloves. Staying home this season? Why not wrap yourself up on a couch with a cozy throw blanket and new pair of slippers.
Here are some of the best finds from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale to kick off 2021 in style and comfort.
