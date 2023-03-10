What's Hot

Jenna Ortega Has The Best Response To Getting A Stain On Her Red-Carpet Dress

Railroad CEO Won't Commit To Concrete Changes After Train Derailment

Anti-LGBTQ Republican Leaves Hearts, Compliments Under Man's Suggestive Photos

Jamie Raskin Targets Republicans In Explosive Takedown Of Jan. 6 Lies

'Queer Eye' Fan Favorite Tom Jackson Dead At 63

John Paul II Abuse Claims Trigger Angry Reaction From Poland

White House Budget Would Shrink The Deficit By Taxing The Rich

Pedro Pascal Wrote Bella Ramsey Adorable Note About Getting Their Big Breaks Together

Tucker Carlson Lectures About Liars And It's Unbelievable

'Jeopardy!' Commits Massive On-Air Blunder Before Game Even Starts

Stampede At GloRilla Concert Claims Third Victim; Venue Closed

Maine Motorists Fight For The Right To Have Naughty Vanity License Plates

U.S. NewsAlabamatrain derailmentnorfolk southern

Norfolk Southern Train Derails In Alabama On Same Day As Company CEO's Testimony

The company and local officials said there was no threat to the public following the derailment.
AP

PIEDMONT, Ala. (AP) — A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama on Thursday, but company and local officials said there was no threat to the public.

The Alabama accident came on the same day the company’s CEO testified before Congress about the impact of a hazardous materials train derailment in Ohio.

The derailment in Calhoun County, Alabama involved about 37 train cars, though none were carrying hazardous materials, said Connor Spielmaker, a spokesman for Norfolk Southern. Two of the cars are considered “residue” cars because they previously contained hazardous materials but they were not compromised, he said.

“They did not breach. There is no hazardous material leak. There is no risk at all to the public,” Spielmaker told reporters during a news conference.

Photos posted by local news outlets showed train cars on their side or leaning off the tracks in the wooded rural area. Myles Chamblee, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said no injuries or road blockages were reported.

This photo provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office shows a Norfolk Southern train after derailing on Thursday in Calhoun County, Alabama.
This photo provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office shows a Norfolk Southern train after derailing on Thursday in Calhoun County, Alabama.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office via AP

The cause of the accident is under investigation, Spielmaker said.

“Rail transportation remains the most safe way in this country to transport any type of material,” he added.

Calhoun Sheriff Matthew Wade told al.com that no one was injured.

“Everybody is safe,’’ the sheriff said. “They have already amassed a large crew of people, and they have cranes, and they are feverishly working.”

The accident in Alabama came on the same morning that Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified before Congress about last month’s fiery, derailment in Ohio of a train carrying hazardous materials.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community