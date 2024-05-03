PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionsnorm eisen

CNN Legal Analyst Says 4 Words From Trial Are ‘Ominous’ For Donald Trump

A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen explained in a new opinion piece why he believes a years-old four-word text message that was read out during Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Thursday could be “ominous” for the former president.

“What have we done?” read the text message that attorney Keith Davidson (who brokered hush-money deals for porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with Trump) sent to then-National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard (whose publication’s “catch and kill” scheme buried stories that could be potentially damaging to Trump’ campaign) on election night of 2016.

“Oh my god,” Howard responded.

Asked in court on Thursday what he meant by the message, Davidson replied: “This was sort of gallows humor on election night as the results were coming in. There was an understanding that our efforts — strike that — that our activities may have assisted the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.”

Eisen said Davidson’s acknowledgment saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering of the keyboards of more than 60 journalists seated in the pew-like benches.”

It’s because the message “reflects the purpose of the payment,” he explained.

“Without the intent to cover up another offense, falsifying documents is just a misdemeanor,” said Eisen. “The reason Trump has been charged with felony document falsification here is because it was allegedly done with intent to cover up a payment in excess of campaign contribution limits that was made in order to impact an election.” The trial continues Friday.

Read Eisen’s full analysis here.

