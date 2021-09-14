Comedy Greats, Other Celebs React To Norm Macdonald's Death With Emotional Tributes

Tributes to Norm Macdonald began pouring in Tuesday afternoon after news broke that the beloved comedian died at age 61.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum’s death came nine years after he was diagnosed with cancer. According to longtime collaborator and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald had requested that most of his health issues be kept private. At the time of his passing, he was scheduled to take part in the New York Comedy Festival this November.

Macdonald, who was born in Quebec City, Canada, wrote for “The Dennis Miller Show” and “Roseanne” before joining the “SNL” cast in 1993. His famously deadpan style has been cited as an influence by numerous cast members, as well as other prominent comedians, in the years since then.

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

“Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting,” Seth Rogen tweeted Tuesday. “I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.”

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

Added Jon Stewart: “No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer.”

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

Read emotional posts from other celebrities, costars and fans below.

In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best. An opinion shared by me and all peers. Always up to something, never certain, until his matter-of-fact delivery leveled you. — David Letterman (@Letterman) September 14, 2021

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

RIP Norm Macdonald. One of the most original comedians ever. Funny & bizarre & unpredictable with a singular comedic voice. We lost one of the greats. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) September 14, 2021

Never forget this Norm Macdonald appearance on Conan in 1997 — with Courtney Thorne-Smith.



Hilarious. All of it.



Rest In Peace, Norm…pic.twitter.com/LQRMT3fCN7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2021

Noooo. In 1997 my first months in comedy, I saw Norm perform live in Boston. I was elated. I waited for him outside the show & asked how I could have a standup career like him. He said, "Like me? I'm on Saturday Night Live & still playing clubs. Let me know if you find out."🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fy8R6zMgyN — JEN KIRKMAN in BROOKLYN DEC 1-4 at UNION HALL (@JenKirkman) September 14, 2021

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

Today the world lost a very, very funny man. We miss him already. R.I.P Norm Macdonald. — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) September 14, 2021

In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.💔 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 14, 2021

I will miss you forever!@normmacdonald pic.twitter.com/guVNMZpyzM — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald, Stand-Up and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star, Dead at 61 https://t.co/8Gb6Ns0hpF via @RollingStone



This awful news took my breath away. Sending love to his family and friends. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 14, 2021