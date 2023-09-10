What's Hot

'Times Have Changed': People Are Sharing Things That Were Normal In The '90s And '00s But Are Now Considered A Luxury

Fabiana Buontempo
1
Bravo
It's wild to think back on what many aspects of life used to be like back in the day compared with now — but especially when it comes to the price of things and the cost of living. I found this Reddit thread where u/zombiem00se asked, "What was normal 20 to 30 years ago but is considered a luxury now?" Buckle up, because some of these responses really had me scratching my head like, "Whoa, how times have changed!"
2
Andreas Von Einsiedel / Getty Images
"New furniture made out of real wood."

u/Juls7243

3
Dean Mitchell via Getty Images
"Owning the software you purchased."
u/FinnofLocke
4
Fertnig via Getty Images
"Not being expected to be reachable 24/7."
u/Siukslinis_acc
5
Thomas Winz / Getty Images
"Paying no more than 30% of your income in rent."

u/newsaggregateftw

6
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Concert ticket prices."

u/Quality_Street_1

7
Judy Davidson via Getty Images
"Single-income families buying a home."
u/THESSIS
8
timnewman via Getty Images
"Good-quality fabric in clothing. I have clothes from the '90s (and '80s from my mother) that still hold up today. These days, I'm lucky if my shirt isn't saggy and misshapen within a year."
u/TheMadLaboratorian
9
Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images
"Being able to afford going out every Friday after work."

u/M-the-music-guy

10
FreshSplash via Getty Images
"Items not requiring a subscription each month."
u/few29er
11
Marius Corbeanu / 500px via Getty Images
"Household products that don't break within the first few years of use. My grandma had the same fridge from 1993 before deciding to switch to a newer, bigger one two years ago. My mom's wedding cookware is still going strong 25 years later, but whenever she needs new pans, they start flaking Teflon into the food within a few months."
u/parangolecomuna
12
Andrew Merry / Getty Images
"Legroom on an airplane."

u/anachronistika

13
Crystal Bolin Photography via Getty Images
"Family vacations. I remember going on road trips regularly as a kid and even flying once or twice. Now that I have kids, I cannot afford a weeklong trip to the Badlands, Grand Canyon, Disney/Universal Studios, etc. The best I can do is a day trip to the Wisconsin Dells maybe once a year."
u/M5606
14
Hispanolistic via Getty Images
"Free driver’s education classes taught in all high schools."
u/Working-Finger3500
15
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61
"Apartments. I could get a one-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin back in 1997 for under $500. Now that same apartment is at least $2,000."

u/Icy-Supermarket-6932

16
lechatnoir via Getty Images
"Meals on domestic flights."
u/Acceptable_Stop2361
17
andreswd via Getty Images
"Affordable healthcare."
u/RNGezzus
18
katleho Seisa via Getty Images
"People making friends with one another purely because they enjoy their companionship and not because of networking."
u/butthenhor
19
D3sign / Getty Images
"Drinking water from the tap without filters and softeners."

u/Kuzkuladaemon

20
Olha Dobosh / 500px via Getty Images
"Clothing and shoes that last more than a year with regular wear."
u/SpacePirateFromEarth
21
skynesher via Getty Images
"Being able to dance and have a good time without having the risk that it will end up being recorded and put on social media."
u/allbright1111

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

