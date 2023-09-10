1
It's wild to think back on what many aspects of life used to be like back in the day compared with now — but especially when it comes to the price of things and the cost of living. I found this Reddit thread where u/zombiem00se asked, "What was normal 20 to 30 years ago but is considered a luxury now?" Buckle up, because some of these responses really had me scratching my head like, "Whoa, how times have changed!"
"New furniture made out of real wood."
"Owning the software you purchased."
"Not being expected to be reachable 24/7."
"Paying no more than 30% of your income in rent."
"Concert ticket prices."
"Single-income families buying a home."
"Good-quality fabric in clothing. I have clothes from the '90s (and '80s from my mother) that still hold up today. These days, I'm lucky if my shirt isn't saggy and misshapen within a year."
"Being able to afford going out every Friday after work."
"Items not requiring a subscription each month."
"Household products that don't break within the first few years of use. My grandma had the same fridge from 1993 before deciding to switch to a newer, bigger one two years ago. My mom's wedding cookware is still going strong 25 years later, but whenever she needs new pans, they start flaking Teflon into the food within a few months."
"Legroom on an airplane."
"Family vacations. I remember going on road trips regularly as a kid and even flying once or twice. Now that I have kids, I cannot afford a weeklong trip to the Badlands, Grand Canyon, Disney/Universal Studios, etc. The best I can do is a day trip to the Wisconsin Dells maybe once a year."
"Free driver’s education classes taught in all high schools."
"Apartments. I could get a one-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin back in 1997 for under $500. Now that same apartment is at least $2,000."
"Meals on domestic flights."
"Affordable healthcare."
"People making friends with one another purely because they enjoy their companionship and not because of networking."
"Drinking water from the tap without filters and softeners."
"Clothing and shoes that last more than a year with regular wear."
"Being able to dance and have a good time without having the risk that it will end up being recorded and put on social media."
