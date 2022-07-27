ABC To Honor Norman Lear With New Special For His 100th Birthday

Writer/producer Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla Gibbs, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

ABC will honor Emmy-winning producer Norman Lear with a new special celebrating his 100th birthday this fall.

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” is slated to be a celebration of Lear’s centennial milestone and television achievements throughout his career spanning six decades. Lear created some of the most memorable TV sitcoms in history, including “All In The Family,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons” and many more.

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life,” said Lear, who turned 100 on Wednesday, in an ABC press release.

“I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” he added. “Thank you, ABC. Thank you, Done & Dusted . Even, This, I get to experience.”

The special will be produced by British production company Done+Dusted and Walt Disney Television Alternative. It will also feature celebrity guests and music performances, which will be released in the near future.

Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich said in the press release that Lear is well-deserving of the monumental celebration.

“We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon,” Erwich said.

Lear was born in 1922 and started his television career with early productions such as “The Colgate Comedy Hour,” and “The Martha Raye Show″ after serving in World War II. He has won numerous awards, including six Emmy’s and a Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award. Lear is also an inductee in the Television Academy Hall of Fame, a National Medal of Arts recipient and a Kennedy Center Honoree.

Lear has been involved in a number of television projects in recent years with ABC, including a re-enactment of his classic sitcoms through the “Live In Front of A Studio Audience” TV series in 2019. Celebrity actors such as Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart and Jason Bateman have appeared as fan-favorite characters throughout the series.

The Golden Globe winner currently has 23 projects in development with his business partner Brent Miller and a “Good Times” reboot coming to Netflix, according to People.